Every How I Met Your Mother Thanksgiving Episode, Ranked

Every sitcom handles holidays a little differently. For "How I Met Your Mother," which marked its 20th anniversary in September, Thanksgiving wasn't an annual tradition, but it's the holiday most commonly associated with the CBS sitcom.

Across nine seasons, the writers delivered five late-November installments that varied in how closely they tied into Turkey Day. Some leaned directly into the chaos of the season — from the birth of Slapsgiving to the curse of the Blitz — while others leaned more heavily on family drama, or simply used the occasion to push the gang's stories forward.

What follows is a breakdown of each Thanksgiving installment — ranked from least to most legendary — weighing IMDb scores, overall episode quality, and how well each one embraces the Thanksgiving theme.