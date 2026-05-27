What To Watch Wednesday: Brilliant Minds' End Begins, Spider-Noir Binge, Testaments Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Spider-Noir" premieres on Prime Video, "The Testaments" wraps its freshman run, and NBC's canceled "Brilliant Minds" is back (for now).
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Showtimes for May 27, 2026
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Season 2 premiere: As Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.
Criminal Record
After the chaos in the woods, Billy goes dark and Operation Samphire hangs by a thread.
Divorced Sistas
Season 1 finale: William's fate hangs in the balance as everyone rushes to his aid, and Geneva spins out of control over their fight; Hakeem meets with Naomi, but things don't go according to plan.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Paula is tracked by a deadly man; Karl and Mallory make Paula an offer she's advised not to refuse.
The Other Bennet Sister
Hurrying to Pemberley and her seriously-ill mother, Mary is thrown back into family life; just as she loses hope of returning to London, Mr. Ryder unexpectedly arrives.
The Oval
Hunter seeks personal vengeance after a series of attacks on the nation; Victoria issues Hunter an ultimatum to cooperate with her, or she will release damning information.
Perfect Match
Season 4 finale: One couple is named this season's Perfect Match.
Spider-Noir
Series premiere: Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero.
The Testaments
Season 1 finale: While Becka faces the consequences of her actions, Agnes and Daisy must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect her.
Widow's Bay
The history of Widow’s Bay is a beautiful tale of marriage, loyalty, and a love that endures beyond lifetimes. Set out to sea with Mayor Loftis and cherished local figure, Wyck!
Brilliant Minds
A party girl on the run is rushed into the hospital; when Wolf doesn't show up for his shift, Carol goes on a mission to find him.
Hollywood Squares
Season 2 finale: Celebrity guests include Tom Bergeron, Neal Brennan, Whitney Cummings, Ariana Debose, Mark Duplass, Arsenio Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Ms. Pat.
MasterChef
In a team challenge, contestants compete to see who will make the starting lineup, trading in their mystery ingredients for a chance to score big in this week's episode inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The Valley
Kristen and Luke work to reconnect; Michelle opens up to Lala about the financial strain of her divorce; emotions run high when Michelle surprises Jesse with divorce papers to sign.
The Floor
One threat rises, and their competition panics as they refuse to back down; the competition rattles as one contestant holds onto their spot and their hope of winning the life-changing $250,000 prize.
Southern Hospitality
Season 4 finale: Leva prepares a staff party; Lake hosts an art show that she hopes will be the first of many to come; Michols faces a major career choice.
Sisters
Season 2 finale: Sare's chaotic wedding day leads to shocking revelations; Suze steps up to support her sister.