What To Watch Wednesday: Brilliant Minds' End Begins, Spider-Noir Binge, Testaments Finale, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Spider-Noir" premieres on Prime Video, "The Testaments" wraps its freshman run, and NBC's canceled "Brilliant Minds" is back (for now).

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