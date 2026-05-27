WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Brilliant Minds' End Begins, Spider-Noir Binge, Testaments Finale, And More

By Claire Franken
Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf David Lee/NBC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Spider-Noir" premieres on Prime Video, "The Testaments" wraps its freshman run, and NBC's canceled "Brilliant Minds" is back (for now).

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for May 27, 2026

ET

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Netflix SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: As Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.

Criminal Record

Apple TV

After the chaos in the woods, Billy goes dark and Operation Samphire hangs by a thread.

    Divorced Sistas

    Paramount+

    Season 1 finale: William's fate hangs in the balance as everyone rushes to his aid, and Geneva spins out of control over their fight; Hakeem meets with Naomi, but things don't go according to plan.

    Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

    Apple TV

    Paula is tracked by a deadly man; Karl and Mallory make Paula an offer she's advised not to refuse.

      The Other Bennet Sister

      BritBox

      Hurrying to Pemberley and her seriously-ill mother, Mary is thrown back into family life; just as she loses hope of returning to London, Mr. Ryder unexpectedly arrives.

      The Oval

      Paramount+

      Hunter seeks personal vengeance after a series of attacks on the nation; Victoria issues Hunter an ultimatum to cooperate with her, or she will release damning information.

      Perfect Match

      Netflix

      Season 4 finale: One couple is named this season's Perfect Match.

      Spider-Noir

      Prime Video EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

      Series premiere: Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero.

      The Testaments

      Hulu

      Season 1 finale: While Becka faces the consequences of her actions, Agnes and Daisy must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect her.

      Widow's Bay

      Apple TV TWO EPISODES

      The history of Widow’s Bay is a beautiful tale of marriage, loyalty, and a love that endures beyond lifetimes. Set out to sea with Mayor Loftis and cherished local figure, Wyck!

      ET

      Brilliant Minds

      NBC SIX-EPISODE BURN-OFF BEGINS

      A party girl on the run is rushed into the hospital; when Wolf doesn't show up for his shift, Carol goes on a mission to find him.

      Hollywood Squares

      CBS SPECIAL TIME

      Season 2 finale: Celebrity guests include Tom Bergeron, Neal Brennan, Whitney Cummings, Ariana Debose, Mark Duplass, Arsenio Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Ms. Pat.

      MasterChef

      Fox

      In a team challenge, contestants compete to see who will make the starting lineup, trading in their mystery ingredients for a chance to score big in this week's episode inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026.

      The Valley

      Bravo

      Kristen and Luke work to reconnect; Michelle opens up to Lala about the financial strain of her divorce; emotions run high when Michelle surprises Jesse with divorce papers to sign.

      ET

      The Floor

      Fox

      One threat rises, and their competition panics as they refuse to back down; the competition rattles as one contestant holds onto their spot and their hope of winning the life-changing $250,000 prize.

      Southern Hospitality

      Bravo

      Season 4 finale: Leva prepares a staff party; Lake hosts an art show that she hopes will be the first of many to come; Michols faces a major career choice. 

      ET

      Sisters

      IFC

      Season 2 finale: Sare's chaotic wedding day leads to shocking revelations; Suze steps up to support her sister.

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