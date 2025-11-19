Everybody Loves Raymond: Ray Romano And Phil Rosenthal Preview CBS Reunion And Explain Why They'd Never Do A Revival

TVLINE | CBS recreated the original "Everybody Loves Raymond" set for the reunion. Tell me how it felt walking onto that set again for the first time in 20 years.

ROMANO | First of all, the work they did to rebuild it was amazing. The only thing that was original was the couch, which I took home with me [in 2005] and gave back to them for this [special]. The same set designer, Donna Stamps, built this one, and you couldn't tell the difference. If you told me this was the exact set, I would believe it. It was emotional, I'll say that. A flood of emotions. I got a little teary-eyed. I don't know if it came out on film...

ROSENTHAL | You wuss!

ROMANO | I'm going to have them digitally remove it. [Laughs]

ROSENTHAL | It was like "The Twilight Zone." During and after the taping, you get a little bit used to being back on set. Maybe an hour or so [after we taped it], I'm talking to Ray and Brad and Patty, and I went, "Whoa!" Just for a minute, I thought it was 30 years ago, talking to you guys in between scenes of a taping...

ROMANO | ...and giving notes, yeah.

ROSENTHAL | That's crazy!

ROMANO | It was that feeling of, "This is so surreal and strange." And then it felt surreal because it didn't feel surreal, right?

ROSENTHAL | That's right. Like you're literally back in time.

TVLINE | Was there a specific prop or photo that really hit you?

ROMANO | They put the fake Turkey out. There was ginger ale in the fridge...

ROSENTHAL | The famous canister was on the coffee table. The big fork and spoon, I think, were on the table... it was wild. But you know what? It was really the accumulation of everything — the fact that they went through the trouble to get as much original detail into that set and recreate the entire kitchen and living room. That was extraordinary. That's what did it.