The Morning Show Sets Alex On Shocking New Path In Season 4 Finale, And What Becomes Of Bradley? — Plus, Grade It!

A phone call later, Alex bursts into Celine's office and accuses her of making the deep fake in an effort to end Alex's career at the network. Celine is unbothered: She counters that she knows about Alex's visit to the opera/doing business with a Russian oligarch, which put UBN at legal risk. So she gives Alex 24 hours to resign, or she'll go to the feds with what she knows.

After a frantic check-in with Paul ("You stopped me; I'm pretty sure you can shut her down," he says, which is supportive in the weirdest way possible — also, this is something we're just joking about now?), Alex runs to Cory's to ask him to give up some dirt on Celine... then Celine walks in the door. Alex, who didn't realize that her old boss and her new boss were sleeping together, shakes her head in disbelief as she walks out. (Side note: I loved Jennifer Aniston's line reading on, "Of course. I mean, why wouldn't you?")

Next thing we know, Alex is sitting on the "Morning Show" couch, telling Chris and Yanko that she's been thinking about leaving the network for a while but is finally pulling the trigger. It's a huge lie, of course — and when Martin unexpectedly shows up at his daughter's place later, he's aware something is up. "I know the hallmarks of a forced confession," he tells her, suddenly much more respectful of her work and the imminent loss of it.

Meanwhile, an angry Miles bangs on Cory's door; he knows that Cory and Celine are together, kinda, and he's angry about it. Not sure you've got a lot of ground to stand on, my guy, but you're going to further the plot, so I will allow it. Miles takes great glee in informing Cory that he's "the fall guy" Celine intends to throw to the wolves if/when things go south at UBN. What's more: Cory's mom, Martha, wasn't a whistleblower — "She was part of it. She brokered the deal with Celine," Miles says, sneering. Martha buried the original report and paid friends at the EPA to doctor the results, and Cory only got his original job at the network because his mom intervened when he was spiraling in Los Angeles. "Stay away from my f**king wife," Miles says as he storms out, leaving a flabbergasted Cory in his wake.