NCIS: Origins: It's Time To Start 'Shipping Lala And Flaco's Henchman (Hear Me Out!)

Later, Lala returns home after a long day at work, and she finds photos of Luna's latest victims inside her home. She scours the premises, searching for the person who planted the pictures. She opens her front door, and finds Manny outside in the hallway.

He says he was just about to knock on her door. She doesn't believe him. She holds him up at gunpoint, pats him down and grabs his wallet. She gets Manny's address from his driver's license, and threatens to come after him if he doesn't stop following her.

Finally, she lets her guard down, and figures out what he's actually doing there. He came armed with a lock, one that's hard to pick.

"The one you got on there now, it's pretty easy," Manny says, pointing at Lala's door. "Flaco doesn't know I'm here."

OK, what?! The man has clearly developed an affinity for Lala, and is going off-book to protect her with this sturdy little lock. What else are we to make of this if not a brewing romance? And wouldn't it make the perfect foil to the slow burn that is Lala and Gibbs?

I can just see it now: Lala gets into a risky relationship with a henchman, all because she is still searching for meaning in this life after coming so close to death. The dangerous nature of her flimsy relationship with an outlaw becomes the only thing that can keep her going; it makes her feel alive! All the while, Gibbs grows more and more protective of her until he finally realizes who she's seeing, and has no choice but to profess his true love. He ends things with Diane, saves Lala from her own destruction, and the two ride off into the sunset. (Well, until something else breaks them apart and she becomes the story he's never told!)

So in case it's not clear: 'Shipping Manny and Lala is in no way going against our collective desire to see Gibbs and Lala get together. In fact, perhaps a Manny and Lala moment needs to happen to get to where we want to go, people! It might just be the catalyst we need.