15 Best TV Crime Dramas Of All Time, Ranked

Since TV first began, it's been telling us stories of cops, robbers, and all sorts of crime.

Crime dramas have been an essential part of TV lineups dating back to the 1950s, when Jack Webb was asking for "just the facts" as "Dragnet's" LAPD sergeant Joe Friday. We've always been fascinated by both sides of the law — the people who solve crimes, and the people who commit them — and crime dramas are tailor-made for high stakes and life-and-death conflict. That's why any list of the best TV crime dramas of all time includes some of the very best TV shows of all time, period.

We here at TVLine have decided to tackle the mammoth task of ranking the best TV crime dramas ever made — but first, let's be clear about what a "crime drama" entails. For our purposes, we're including shows where crimes, and the committing of them or the solving of them, are the central focus of the show. That excludes dramas like "Deadwood" and "The Americans" that may involve crimes, but are mainly classified in other genres. But that leaves us with plenty of cop shows to choose from, along with a few detective shows, organized crime shows, and genre-spanning dramas that kept us hooked for years.

Read on to see what made our list, and which TV crime drama ranked number one, and then hit the comments to let us know how you'd rank them — and which of your favorites we missed.