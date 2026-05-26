What To Watch Tuesday: Summer House Reunion Begins, Elizabeth Banks Is Running Wild, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Summer House" addresses scandal, Bear Grylls is "Running Wild" with Elizabeth Banks, and "Farmer Wants a Wife" delivers a shocking elimination.
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Showtimes for May 26, 2026
Untold UK: Vinnie Jones
This documentary chronicles the story of Jones' rise, fall, and comeback against odds (and red cards) — from one of football's most notorious hard men to FA cup winner.
Zatima
Zac devises a plan to exterminate Leslie.
Farmer Wants a Wife
The ladies plan intimate solo dates to form deeper connections with their farmers; shocking eliminations narrow down the dating pool.
Summer House
Kyle confronts Amanda and West's new relationship; Ciara offers her perspective; Jesse breaks down in tears.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
Elizabeth Banks and Bear take a once-in-a-lifetime journey deep into a frigid wilderness, crisscrossing the crevasses of a melting Glacier and kayaking their way to a very cold extraction.
Castle Impossible
Season 2 premiere: After removing a marble bathroom that was damaging the beams below, Daphne and Ian reimagine the space into an enchanting castle library.
In The City
Kyle tries to get to the bottom of what this new arrangement with Amanda looks like; Gavin joins Lindsay in assessing the awkward tension between her and Kenny.
The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition
Season 2 finale: A Pentagon whistleblower alleges a secret crash retrieval program; decades-old photos and newly leaked military footage raise fresh questions about what officials may be concealing.