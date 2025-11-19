Daniel Radcliffe Reveals What He Told The Star Of HBO's Harry Potter Series

Daniel Radcliffe knows all too well what the star of HBO's new "Harry Potter" series is going through.

Radcliffe, who starred in the blockbuster "Harry Potter" film franchise, was asked to weigh in on HBO's new version in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, and he revealed that he's already reached out to Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor who plays Harry on the upcoming HBO series.

"I wrote to Dominic. I sent him a letter, and he sent me a very sweet note back," Radcliffe recalled. "I just wanted to write to him to say, 'I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did. I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.'"

He also marveled at how young the new cast looks: "I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, 'Oh, it's crazy I was doing that at that age.' But it's also incredibly sweet, and I hope they're having a great time."

HBO unveiled McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter in May, along with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Ron and Hermione, respectively. The cast will also include John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. The series is expected to debut in 2027. (For more on HBO's "Harry Potter" series, here's everything we know so far.)

Will you be watching HBO's "Harry Potter"? Let us know in the comments!