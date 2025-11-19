15 TV Shows Like Supernatural

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the most successful scripted television shows in American history is "Supernatural," created by Eric Kripke and running for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020. The CW series centered on brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they traveled the country hunting paranormal creatures. Along the way, the Winchesters found themselves averting the apocalypse and coming into conflict with the forces of Heaven, Hell, and everything in between. The show thrilled millions of fans worldwide and created an enduring legacy before coming to a close exactly five years ago.

Of course, there are countless television shows like "Supernatural," with its blend of horror and action led by likable main characters. These nocturnal adventures largely delve into the overtly supernatural, with both an overarching story and monsters of the week. Even the shows that don't revolve around the paranormal still have a sinister edge to them, coupled with plenty of effective human drama.

To commemorate the anniversary of the "Supernatural" series finale, here are 15 other TV shows that fans of the Winchesters should check out immediately.