Survivor 49 Recap: The RizGod Rises Up

With a fried chicken meal at stake, Alex, Kristina, Yellow Sophie, and Savannah kick things into high gear to snatch the prize. However, Kristina appeals her reward to Uncle J, asking if she can swap spots with Jawan to let him chow down. According to her, Jawan is the tribe provider, checking in on everyone else to make sure they're OK, and opening coconuts to keep everyone hydrated and fed. Although Jawan hesitates, stating that he wants to earn a reward himself, he ultimately accepts the fried goodness which, almost immediately, goes to his head a bit. Hey, with a full belly, our man is feeling good! Who can blame him?

We learn that at home, Jawan's a caretaker and provider for his four younger siblings and that he grew up without a dad. Now, some viewers on social media have seemingly grown tired of these personal stories on "Survivor," but I'd like to counter all that negativity. I still feel the backstories are important because they shine a light on the players' whys. Why are they out there competing on the show? Why are they reacting in certain ways? Why are they making the moves they're making? Jawan tells us his superpowers are returning (feel the power of chicken!), but we'll see if he's about to get too big for his britches.

After Kristina tells Blue Sophi about a possible plan to split the vote on Savannah and Rizo (gotta flush that idol!), Sophi runs directly to Savannah to spill the tea. With that cat out of the bag, Rizo sets his sights on Alex, a player who he says has too many hands in the cookie jar. He talks to Yellow Sophie, Sage, and Jawan, slinging dirt on Alex's name with truths and a few lies cleverly sprinkled throughout. Jawan, however, isn't totally sold. He still thinks Savannah and Rizo are the bigger fish to fry... and he's not wrong about that.