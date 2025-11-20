Survivor 49 Boot Pinpoints Exact Moment He Lost Control, Blames People 'Caving' To Rizo For Exit

TVLINE | Why didn't more people write down Rizo's name? Were you surprised by that?

ALEX MOORE | That is the question of the century. I feel that it was the obvious decision that, hey, even if they wanted to put votes on me, at least get the idol out of there. I think that some people, were just so... they wanted to be with Savannah and Rizo for some reason. I saw Savannah and Rizo as competitors. I saw them as the people strategizing. I thought it was obvious to everyone, so it's like, why would we not take a shot at competitors? Why are you going to try and please them? So, I think I knew that there would at least be three votes on me with Soph, Savannah, and Rizo, but I just thought it made sense for everyone, especially after not getting Rizo out last week on the MC vote. It just was so confusing to me, and they ultimately believed Rizo, even though me and everyone else had great personal relationships. And I'm telling them, "Don't believe what Rizo's saying. He's just spinning lies," and so for it to be shown so clearly that Rizo was just making stuff up last night, I hope people are feeling a little differently today.

TVLINE | Rizo was working overtime trying to dirty up your name. What are your thoughts on that having now seen the episode?

Rizo and I were rivals from Day 1, like with the fight for supplies, and I ultimately got some wins and immunity challenges and rewards, but he won the war, and he had to do what he had to do. I think I'm more frustrated with the people and the relationships that I built not trusting me and believing that I'm saying, "No, I ultimately want Rizo." Of course, when I say things like, "Sophie Segreti is going to win challenges down the the line," it's something that we need to look at. Of course I was doing that. I was just pointing out a fact, like she's making it to the end of all these challenges, and so things like that would just be spun. I thought we still had the ultimate goal in mind, but that wasn't the case.

TVLINE | We saw Blue Sophi talking about possibly getting you in with Rizo and Savannah. Was that ever really on the table?

Yeah, so [Blue] Soph, I knew right away, was locked in like that with Savannah and Rizo. She was so tight with them, where I knew I was thrown to the curb. I would be on the bottom of that easily. So why would I go side with her when there are other people who wanted my vote and who I had built relationships with, like Kristina and Steven, where I feel better with the relationships I made, where I don't need to rely on you. I can play this game independently. I'm not some lost puppy. So ultimately, when I did the Nate vote (which I had a bigger role in than I thought), Nate was kind of throwing my name around, and so I just kind of wanted to be on the right side of the vote, and I didn't want to loop Soph in because I knew that she was the enemy at this point. So I'm not surprised that she ultimately voted me out.