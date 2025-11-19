Stargate TV Series In The Works At Amazon From Blindspot Creator

It's time once again to fire up the "Stargate."

Amazon's Prime Video is developing a new series based on the long-running sci-fi franchise, the streamer announced on Wednesday. "Blindspot" creator Martin Gero, who wrote for three earlier "Stargate" series, will serve as creator and showrunner.

"Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on 'Stargate: Atlantis,'" Gero said in a statement. "I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. 'Stargate' taught me everything about making television. It's written into my DNA. I'm beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who've kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith: This one's for you. And for those that are new to our world, I promise you're in for something extraordinary."

"Stargate" began as a 1994 film starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, which centered on a ring-shaped "stargate" that enabled people to travel great distances across the universe via wormholes. The film was a box office success, and was followed by a TV series, "Stargate SG-1," that debuted on Showtime in 1997. Two more shows, "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe," later aired on Syfy.

