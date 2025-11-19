Glenn Close Reflects On Those Bad Reviews Of All's Fair: 'The First Three Episodes Were The Weakest'

"All's Fair" is being touted as Hulu's biggest global scripted premiere in three years, but critics haven't exactly been kind to the Ryan Murphy legal drama, with words like "dull" and "clumsy" being thrown fast and furious by major publications. Series star Glenn Close is now sharing her thoughts about the show's negative reviews, and here's the gag — she appears to understand where the reviewers were coming from.

"I personally think that the first three episodes were the weakest," Close tells Variety. The show had a three-episode premiere on Nov. 4, which Close acknowledges was "a tough way to start."

New episodes now stream weekly through the Dec. 23 finale, and Close encourages skeptic viewers to stay tuned. "I've seen all nine episodes, and I think it actually adds up to something," she says.

"All's Fair" is far from Close's first foray into television — the woman is a three-time Emmy winner, with 11 additional nominations — but it is her first time working on a Murphy production, which came with a bit of a learning curve for the celebrated actress.

"I was intimidated," she says of joining "All's Fair," which counts Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson among its stars. "I'd never been in a Ryan movie or show. I didn't understand the tone for a while. I found it hard."