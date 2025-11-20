Save The Dates: Heated Rivalry On HBO Max, Emilia Clarke's Peacock Thriller And More

Things are getting hot enough to melt ice on HBO Max this month.

The Canadian gay hockey romance "Heated Rivalry" will debut Friday, Nov. 28 with the first two episodes, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Episodes will then air weekly leading up to the Dec. 26 finale.

The six-episode series, based on Rachel Reid's "Game Changers" book series and originally produced for Canadian streamer Crave, follows two pro hockey stars, Shane and Ilya, who are "bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands," per the official synopsis.

"What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery," the synopsis continues. "Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can't ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love."

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie star as Shane and Ilya, with Jacob Tierney ("Letterkenny") serving as series creator. Press PLAY above to watch a trailer.