What To Watch Thursday: A Man On The Inside Returns, Law & Order Fall Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "A Man on the Inside" works a new case with a familiar face, "Elsbeth" airs at an earlier time, and "Law & Order" and "SVU" head for hiatus.
Showtimes for Thursday, November 20, 2025
A Man on the Inside
Season 2 premiere: A blackmailer targets the Wheeler College president (played by Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor; Ted Danson's real-life wife Mary Steenburgen joins the cast.
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
Despite several setbacks, Fionna redoubles her efforts to help her friends; Cake and Huntress explore an enigmatic labyrinth.
After the Hunt
A college professor (Julia Roberts) finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil (Ayo Edebiri) levels an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.
The Assassin
Series premiere: Keeley Hawes plays a retired hitwoman living on a remote Greek island whose estranged son (Freddie Highmore) arrives seeking answers about his past.
Blue Lights
A car crash has traumatic consequences for Aisling, while the fallout creates a deadly situation for the section; Grace turns to child protection to try and help Lindsay.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
A vengeful death at the hand of Junior's Alliance is a step too far, and something has to be done about it; crazy Uncle Larry enters the picture.
Christmas by Design
A handbag designer (Danielle LaRoach) finds her newest designs stolen in a data breach and calls in an IT expert (Lamon Archey) with whom she shares an embarrassing romantic history.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays
Season 8 premiere: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by eight former hopefuls who'll whip up sweet seasonal treats in their bid to take top honors.
High Horse: The Black Cowboy
The Jordan Peele-produced three-part docuseries confronts and reclaims the Wild West while revealing the story of the Black cowboy — a history that has largely been untold.
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Final season premiere: The Nublar Six meet at the Biosyn preserve in the Dolomites, and must outrun dangerous dinosaurs.
The Light in the Hall
Season 2 finale: Caryl unravels the truth behind Llyr's death; Rhys confronts his father about his involvement in the bombing; Hari faces a tough choice.
Married at First Sight
Season 19 finale: During Decision Day in Austin, the newlyweds face the final reckoning; the stakes have never been higher as the couples face the ultimate choice: stay married or walk away for good.
The Roses
Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch), but beneath the façade of their ideal life, a storm is brewing.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie, Mandy and the family do their best to lift Connor's spirits as he tries to figure out a plan for his life.
Hell's Kitchen
The Red and Blue Team compete to earn a spot on the tasting menu of a VIP Johnson and Wales 50th Anniversary Dinner honoring the legendary culinary school.
Law & Order
Fall finale: When a CEO is murdered the night before his wedding, Riley and Walker investigate; Price and Maroun argue the benefits and drawbacks of damaging the suspect's reputation in court.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Tamra and Gretchen clash; Emily and Tamra question their friendship's genuineness; tensions rise when the women view season finale footage for the first time.
Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans.
Ghosts
Unsatisfied with Jay's ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle (returning guest star Ben Feldman).
BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen
'Tis the season for a very merry hourlong holiday extravaganza, stacked with tons of gifts for diehard Bravo fans, from Yuletide Bravolebrity performances to surprise special guests.
Elsbeth
When a pop star (Lindsey Normington) purchases a failing convent, the divine real estate turns into a murder scene as Elsbeth takes on the Mother of all nuns (Dianne Wiest).
Law & Order: SVU
Fall finale: Bruno investigates an alleged kidnapping; Tynan comes down hard on Benson after a disagreement; Griffin must defend his police work on the stand
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Season 4 finale: The recruits are subjected to a multi-stage process of interrogation and are placed under gradually increasing duress.