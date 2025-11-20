Task Renewed For Season 2 At HBO

HBO's "Task" isn't done yet: The Mark Ruffalo-led crime drama has been renewed for a second season, TVLine has learned.

"We knew well in advance of its launch that we had a powerful drama series on our hands, but it has been so rewarding to witness the audience's fervor and embrace of this show as it grew week after week," HBO drama head Francesca Orsi said in a statement. "Rarely does a writer balance humanistic storytelling with intricate, explosive plotting, but Brad Ingelsby is one of our industry's greats, and we have no doubt he will strike as profoundly and addictively once again in Season 2."

Ruffalo stars as FBI agent Tom Brandis, who was assigned to lead a task force in Season 1 to investigate a string of violent robberies in the Philadelphia suburbs. The supporting cast included Tom Pelphrey, Martha Plimpton, Emilia Jones, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, and Thuso Mbedu. Brad Ingelsby, who previously created HBO's "Mare of Easttown," served as writer and showrunner.

"Task" debuted in September to strong reviews, wrapping up its seven-episode run the following month. (Check out our finale post mortem with Ruffalo and Ingelsby here.) But it's fair to wonder what a Season 2 might look like, since — spoiler alert! — several of the main characters either were killed off or fled town by the time Season 1 ended. (HBO hasn't released any details yet on which cast members, if any, will return for Season 2.)

Eager to accept another assignment from "Task"? Let us know your thoughts on the renewal news in a comment below.