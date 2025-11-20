A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Renewed For Season 2 Ahead Of Series Premiere

Dexter Sol Ansell will be shaving his head for the foreseeable future, because "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" just got a second season.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, announced the show's Season 2 renewal during a presentation to press Thursday in New York City. Season 2 is slated to debut in 2027.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, which are set 100 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and which follow the towering hedge knight Duncan (or Dunk) and the bald boy named Egg who serves as his squire. Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters) plays Dunk; Dexter Sol Ansell (ITV's Emerdale) is Egg. Per the official logline: "Great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Showrunner Ira Parker recently told TVLine that the prequel, which has a markedly lighter tone than "Thrones" or "House of the Dragon," will be different from its predecessors in several ways.

"What excites and scares me is that I don't give people what they've seen before [in the other series], which is always extremely important," he said at New York Comic Con. "If you're going to do a new entry, you don't want it to be a big cash grab because of the Westeros people love. We want it to feel like it belongs, and that it's needed."

In related news, HBO also renewed "House of the Dragon" for Season 4 and announced that the series will return for Season 3 in Summer 2026, with Season 4 expected to air in 2028.