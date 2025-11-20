House Of The Dragon Officially Renewed For Season 4 — But Will It Be The Last?

Saddle up, Syrax: "House of the Dragon" is officially renewed for Season 4.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, announced the renewal during a presentation to press in New York City on Thursday.

HBO's official go-ahead confirms what showrunner Ryan Condal told reporters at the end of Season 2 in 2024: that the "Game of Thrones" prequel series would have more episodes past the already-ordered Season 3. However, Condal also said at the time that "House of the Dragon" would end with Season 4.

Bloys added that Season 3 will premiere in Summer 2026, and Season 4 is slated to air in 2028. The extensive Season 3 cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

In related news, HBO also announced that it had renewed another "Thrones" spin-off, the forthcoming "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 debut.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe," Francesa Orsi, EVP, HBO programming, head of HBO drama series and films, said via statement. "Together, 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, 'House of the Dragon' is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet."

