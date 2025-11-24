What To Watch Monday: Raymond Reunion, Bel-Air's End Begins, Eric Dane On Brilliant Minds And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Everybody Loves Raymond" marks a milestone, "Bel-Air" begins its swan song, and Eric Dane visits "Brilliant Minds."
Showtimes for November 24, 2025
Bel-Air
Final season premiere: Will and Carlton start their senior year at Bel-Air Academy, forcing them to begin considering their next steps post-graduation.
Harry Wild
After an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky and Cormac's wedding, Harry springs into action alongside the FBI.
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
In this standup special, the comedian opens up about midlife mishaps — from intimacy pills to the perils of unexpected injuries.
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Season 2 premiere: Police tackle new cases, including a young woman who disappears in the dead of night and a man who vanishes without his vital possessions.
NBA Monday
First up, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors. Then at 9:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets face the Phoenix Suns.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A shocking hook-up divides the interior; the charter guests insult the yacht crew; a deckhand puts a guest in a compromising situation.
Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and series creator Phil Rosenthal reunite on the recreated Barone living room set.
Finding Mr. Christmas
The hunks roll into giant plastic balls, crashing through Christmas trees in a wild Festive Face Off.
Holiday Baking Championship
The nine remaining bakers make holiday pies with no repeated flavors among their own team.
Name That Tune
Sonja Morgan ("The Real Housewives of New York City") and fashion icon Christian Siriano face off in game one. Later, an entrepreneur from Atlanta plays a salesperson from Miami.
St. Denis Medical
Alex is eager to impress her old charge nurse (played by Lauren Weedman); Serena and Matt try to solve a patient's mystery illness.
Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?
The documentary explores President John F. Kennedy's assassination through archival footage, expert interviews and eyewitness accounts, piecing together a history that's led to a whirlwind of conspiracy theories.
Monday Night Football
The Carolina Panthers take on the San Francisco 49ers.
A More Perfect Union: Inspiring Civic & Civil Conversations Across America
This one-hour special serves as a companion to Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein's "The American Revolution," and examines how we think about America's founding, and how the ideas and values articulated 250 years ago, remain relevant to conversations about governance today.
Baked With Love: Holiday
The teams get fancy for Santa with choux pastry; the bakers' holiday dreams come true with cakes reminiscent of their best childhood gift.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Eight of TV's most fabulous ex-wives — including Dorinda Medley, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamar Braxton, Kate Gosselin, Shanna Moakler, and Kendra Wilkinson — compete for charity.
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition
The teams return to double their gingerbread villages with shops and cafés.
The Voice
The knockouts continue as Zac Brown and Joe Walsh help coach the artists.
DMV
Barb takes the team on a field trip to the rival North Hollywood branch, and begins to doubt herself after meeting their charismatic manager, Beau (Randall Park).
Brilliant Minds
Dr. Wolf helps a firefighter (Eric Dane) and his family navigate a life-changing diagnosis on Thanksgiving.
Watson
Watson's father (Clarke Peters) visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts.