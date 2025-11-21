Before Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers Worked On An Underrated Sci-Fi Series

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Stranger Things," created by Matt and Ross Duffer, collectively known as the Duffer Brothers, has arguably been Netflix's most popular franchise since its debut in 2016. Drawing heavy inspiration from the works of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg, who creatively dominated the 1980s, the series is a blend of different genres, with a focus on horror, sci-fi, and coming-of-age themes. It features an ensemble cast, many of whom have gone on to become some of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.

Prior to their mainstream breakthrough with "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers worked on another sci-fi series that stands out as one of the most underrated of the 2010s. Fox's "Wayward Pines," which was developed by Chad Hodge and is based on author Blake Crouch's trilogy of novels, was one of the first major productions in which they took part.

"Wayward Pines," which ran from 2015-2016, boasted a stellar cast that included Matt Dillon, Terrence Howard, Carla Gugino, Toby Jones and Jason Patric. Beginning with the disappearance of two U.S. Secret Service Agents, the show's plot follows a sprawling web of mysterious sci-fi intrigue that befalls a small Idaho town.