Before Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers Worked On An Underrated Sci-Fi Series
"Stranger Things," created by Matt and Ross Duffer, collectively known as the Duffer Brothers, has arguably been Netflix's most popular franchise since its debut in 2016. Drawing heavy inspiration from the works of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg, who creatively dominated the 1980s, the series is a blend of different genres, with a focus on horror, sci-fi, and coming-of-age themes. It features an ensemble cast, many of whom have gone on to become some of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.
Prior to their mainstream breakthrough with "Stranger Things," the Duffer Brothers worked on another sci-fi series that stands out as one of the most underrated of the 2010s. Fox's "Wayward Pines," which was developed by Chad Hodge and is based on author Blake Crouch's trilogy of novels, was one of the first major productions in which they took part.
"Wayward Pines," which ran from 2015-2016, boasted a stellar cast that included Matt Dillon, Terrence Howard, Carla Gugino, Toby Jones and Jason Patric. Beginning with the disappearance of two U.S. Secret Service Agents, the show's plot follows a sprawling web of mysterious sci-fi intrigue that befalls a small Idaho town.
Life before Hawkins, Indiana found the Duffer Brothers in Wayward Pines, Idaho
The Duffer Brothers' work on "Wayward Pines" was limited to the first season. Their first contribution was the fifth episode, titled "The Truth," which they co-wrote with author Blake Crouch. The fifth episode concludes the arc based on Crouch's first entry in the trilogy, "Pines," which was published in 2012, and gives viewers the ultimate revelation about the titular town in Idaho.
The Duffer Brothers helped write three more episodes of "Wayward Pines." These entries include the subsequent episode, "Choices," and the final two episodes of the first season, "A Reckoning" and "Cycle." The latter half of the first season adapt the events covered in Crouch's next two novels, "Wayward" and "The Last Town." Fox renewed "Wayward Pines" for a second season following impressive ratings during summer 2015, but the network ultimately cancelled the series.
For fans interested in the Duffers' pre-Upside Down work, "Wayward Pines" is available to stream on Hulu.