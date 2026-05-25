What To Watch Monday: Queen Latifah Hosts The AMAs, WWII With Tom Hanks, Spider-Noir On MGM+, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: Queen Latifah emcees the American Music Awards, Tom Hanks revisits World War II, and Nicolas Cage headlines "Spider-Noir."
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Showtimes for May 25, 2026
Summerwater
Series premiere: At a Scottish cabin resort enduring unpredictable weather, the residents of Summerwater attempt to escape life's problems in the serenity of isolation — but find themselves forced to confront their darkest truths and deepest desires; Shirley Henderson, Dougray Scott, and Valene Kane star.
You're Killing Me
A guest dies at the wedding Allie is hosting.
Spider-Noir
Series premiere: Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero. (All eight episodes launch Wednesday on Prime Video.)
American Music Awards
Billy Idol, KAROL G, Darius Rucker/Hootie & the Blowfish, KATSEYE, Keith Urban, Maluma, New Kids on the Block, The Pussycat Dolls, Busta Rhymes, Riley Green, SOMBR, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots perform; plus, BTS makes a special live appearance.
Below Deck Down Under
In the wake of one crew member's demotion, another pushes for a promotion; a crew night out explodes into a full-blown showdown, leaving Joao caught in the middle and forced to pick a side.
Sullivan's Crossing
After learning the truth, Maggie struggles to reconcile her unresolved feelings for Liam while helping Cal look for Ben and Tracy.
Why We Dream
The documentary examines a dwindling generation of World War II veterans, following a group of centenarians as they return to Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
World War II With Tom Hanks
Hanks hosts this 20-part docuseries reexamining WWII through the lens of a new century, offering a deeply human portrait of how the modern world was forged in the fires of global conflict.
BBQ Brawl
The BBQ games are back, and judge Carson Kressley takes a turn as game show host; the team captains face off for a shot at premium ingredients for the brawl.
Foul Play With Anthony Davis
Anthony lures former NFL defensive lineman Gerald McCoy into a movie audition where he damages superhero memorabilia.
Rock the Block
Season 7 finale: It's the Final Week, and the teams must finish their home exteriors as they try to add every dollar to their final appraisal; the Property Brothers crown a winner.
Top Chef
The chefs explore Asheville with local host and former "Top Chef" alum Ashleigh Shanti; contestants host a one-night-only event for 200 community members in recognition of their resilience.
Tucci in Italy
Season 2 finale: Stanley digs into the time-honored recipes of the famous Veneto region.
Food Network's Top 10
Series premiere: Each episode counts down the Top 10 in a craveable category — from brunch and BBQ to burgers — serving up expert insight, insider intel, saucy secrets, and plenty of hot takes along the way.