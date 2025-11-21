What To Watch Friday: Mistletoe Murders Wraps, Mark Wahlberg Vs. Kit Harington, Ed Sheeran Concert Film And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Mistletoe Murders" wraps Season 2, "The Family Plan" gets a sequel, and an Ed Sheeran concert film hits Netflix.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for November 21, 2025
The Bad Guys 2
A crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren in another powerful and spine-chilling sequel.
The Creep Tapes
Wes takes a job shooting a TV pilot for a house flipping show hosted by a bizarre man.
The Family Plan 2
Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate the holidays overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business.
Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread
Madigan's latest special covers gambling's math lessons, Midwest settlers, her cats, aging parents, and modern church rivalry.
Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars
Season 1 finale: In California, a chef tries to win back a Star he lost. In an Encino strip mall, a new chef shoots for two Stars under the eye of a demanding boss.
One Shot With Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.
Pluribus
Carol tests the boundaries of this weirdly honest world at the expense of her ego; far away, a resolute individual learns he’s not alone.
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right
The comedian goes all-in on family chaos, aging, and the little things that drive us all nuts.
Train Dreams
A logger and railroad worker (played by Joel Edgerton) leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century; Felicity Jones and William H. Macy co-star.
A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice
Snowstorms and surprises await as the Loud family trades in their household chaos for a full-blown North Pole adventure.
NBA on Prime
Indiana Pacers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers; then at 9:30 pm, Denver Nuggets visit the Houston Rockets.
The American Revolution
Docuseries finale: British General Cornwallis struggles to pacify the southern states; supported by the French, a victory at Yorktown secures independence for the Americans.
Happy's Place
When Gabby asks Bobbie to help vet men to be her potential donor, Bobbie is happy to participate until she discovers Gabby is considering Emmett for the donation.
Mistletoe Murders
Season 2 finale: When an upscale restauranteur is murdered, Emily finds herself harboring an unlikely fugitive as she sleuths to clear their name.
Power Book IV: Force
As Tommy does damage control with allies, Diamond and Jenard devise a plan to deal with D-Mac, and Vic plots his next move.
Sheriff Country
When a body is discovered along the Eel River, Mickey and her team launch a homicide investigation that rattles the heart of Edgewater.
Stumble
Courteney must get her kids settled into the dorms and begin classes; when the girls' periods sync up, Courteney's doesn't and she worries she may be pregnant.
Fire Country
Station 42 responds to a dangerous fire at a beloved local smokehouse where Jake is forced to confront memories of his late father and the place they once shared.
Boston Blue
With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader; Xochitl Gomez begins an arc as Sean's love interest, Penny.
Real Time With Bill Maher
Season 23 finale: Guests include entrepreneur and musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render and ABC News contributor Donna Brazile.