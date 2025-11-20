The Way Home To End With Season 4 On Hallmark Channel In 2026

The Landry family pond is officially drying up: the upcoming fourth season of Hallmark Channel's "The Way Home" will be its last, the show announced Thursday.

"Fans of 'The Way Home' have enthusiastically watched and rewatched every episode since the first pond jump of season 1 as they've tried to piece together the brilliant puzzle Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed expertly crafted," Hallmark Media programming SVP Samantha DiPippo tells People in a statement. "We're grateful to our talented cast led by Andie, Chyler, Evan and Sadie, as well as our amazing writers and crew who have worked so hard on this show."

Production on the series' fourth and final season wraps later this month in Canada and is expected to air sometime in Spring 2026.

"The Way Home" stars Chyler Leigh ("Grey's Anatomy," "Supergirl") as Kat Landry Dhawn, a woman who returns to her hometown and discovers that the pond behind her mother's house serves as a portal to the past. The cast also includes Evan Williams ("Awkward") as Kat's childhood friend/love interest Elliot, Sadie Laflamme-Snow ("Unicorn Academy") as Kat's daughter Alice, and Andie MacDowell ("Jane by Design") as Kat's mother Del.

