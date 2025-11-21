Ghosts' Devan Chandler Long Talks Spirits' Sneaky Thanksgiving Ploy, Teases 'Crazy' Thor Flashback: 'Is This For Real?'
What's a gaggle of ghosts to do when their favorite living steps away for a work trip? Why, engage in manipulative shenanigans that will undoubtedly make Jay miserable!
In Thursday's Thanksgiving edition of "Ghosts," Sam heads out on the road with Pete to attend her very first book signing. However, her absence leaves the ghosts flummoxed. After all, who will flip their magazine pages every 12 minutes, change their TV channels and plug in their night-lights? (For Flower. Definitely not for Thorfinn.) Not Jay! And when "Small Man" refuses to do their bidding, the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion go to Plan B.
"The ghosts were like, 'Yo, we need some stuff done around the house!' and there's only one person to do it, and that's Man Sam — Thor's brilliant idea," Devan Chandler Long tells TVLine. "Man Sam," of course, refers to Kyle (played by Ben Feldman), another living who can also see and talk to the mansion's spirits.
Over the last five seasons, the ghosts have become quite needy and reliant on having Sam at their beck and call. Panicking at the thought of being left to their own devices for a few days, Trevor sends Kyle a text pretending to be Jay inviting him to the mansion for a hang. (What could go wrong?)
"I've got a toddler and he's not nearly as needy as these ghosts are," says Long. "We want to smell things, we want to do things. I mean, we're constantly asking the most ridiculous things of Sam and then when she doesn't bend the knee, we threaten her by having the cholera ghost give everyone cholera or having Isaac give people fart stench or we set the gazebo on fire. We'll do whatever we can to get what we want, which actually, if I was a ghost, that's exactly what I would do."
Jay's Nemesis Returns!
We last saw Feldman's character in Season 4, but after he attempted to kiss Sam on his way out, he didn't leave Woodstone on the best of terms. Understandably, Jay is not Kyle's No. 1 fan, but the ghosts, for their own selfish reasons, are desperate to keep Kyle around.
"We need Kyle to become friends with Jay, so we devise this plan," Long says. "Trevor knows a lot about football and Jay's watching football, so we're like, 'All right, let's get these guys to bro out, have some beers, talk about fantasy, whatever.' We get Man Sam spouting off all these cool stats from back in the day. And then Jay sniffs it out. 'Oh, wait, hold on dude, do you know anyone current?' Then the whole thing comes crashing to the end. You can only keep a wolf in sheepskin for so long before everyone figures it out."
After struggling to recall his favorite bit from the episode (to be fair, the episode was filmed long ago, with multiple installments having been filmed since), the actor worries he's turning into his ancient Viking character, who he says only has "a couple brain cells left."
"Maybe I'm turning into Thor, I don't know, dude," jokes Long. "I might start speaking like that guy. Sometimes I think like him. I just start cutting out words. If we should go for another five years, I don't know if I'm gonna be able to talk to people properly. Probably never work again. [In Thor's voice] 'I, Devan. Devan like job. Devan work actor, for job show. Movie?'"
By the show's end, Kyle admits to not having many friends because of his, uhh, condition? So Jay relents, and once Sam and Pete finally make it back to the mansion, they invite Kyle to eat Thanksgiving dinner with them.
What's Next For Thor?
So what's next for Long's lovable, yet brutish Scandinavian? The actor gives TVLine one wild tease for a flashback scene he says is "funny as hell," if not a little crazy.
"It's ridiculous!" the actor says. "I read it and I was like, 'Are you guys... is this for real? This is what Thor's gonna do?' And they're like, 'Yeah,' and I was like, 'Are we sure that that's OK? Is this crazy?' I think that if this scene were to happen for any character on any other TV show, it would be absolutely appalling. But for Thor, it's not a problem, so there's some weird stuff in the pipe!"
What did you think of Thursday's Thanksgiving installment of "Ghosts"? Weigh in by dropping some comments below!