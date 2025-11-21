Ghosts' Devan Chandler Long Talks Spirits' Sneaky Thanksgiving Ploy, Teases 'Crazy' Thor Flashback: 'Is This For Real?'

What's a gaggle of ghosts to do when their favorite living steps away for a work trip? Why, engage in manipulative shenanigans that will undoubtedly make Jay miserable!

In Thursday's Thanksgiving edition of "Ghosts," Sam heads out on the road with Pete to attend her very first book signing. However, her absence leaves the ghosts flummoxed. After all, who will flip their magazine pages every 12 minutes, change their TV channels and plug in their night-lights? (For Flower. Definitely not for Thorfinn.) Not Jay! And when "Small Man" refuses to do their bidding, the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion go to Plan B.

"The ghosts were like, 'Yo, we need some stuff done around the house!' and there's only one person to do it, and that's Man Sam — Thor's brilliant idea," Devan Chandler Long tells TVLine. "Man Sam," of course, refers to Kyle (played by Ben Feldman), another living who can also see and talk to the mansion's spirits.

Over the last five seasons, the ghosts have become quite needy and reliant on having Sam at their beck and call. Panicking at the thought of being left to their own devices for a few days, Trevor sends Kyle a text pretending to be Jay inviting him to the mansion for a hang. (What could go wrong?)

"I've got a toddler and he's not nearly as needy as these ghosts are," says Long. "We want to smell things, we want to do things. I mean, we're constantly asking the most ridiculous things of Sam and then when she doesn't bend the knee, we threaten her by having the cholera ghost give everyone cholera or having Isaac give people fart stench or we set the gazebo on fire. We'll do whatever we can to get what we want, which actually, if I was a ghost, that's exactly what I would do."