NCIS Star Sean Murray Addresses Rumors He's Leaving The Show: 'Things Can Take Big, Unexpected Turns'

Could we be saying goodbye to McGee soon on "NCIS"?

Sean Murray has played the resident tech whiz on CBS' hit procedural since Season 1, and over the past two decades, he's gone from being the fresh-faced "probie" to the seasoned veteran on the squad, appearing in more episodes than any other "NCIS" cast member. With all the cast turnover in recent years, fans have started to wonder if Murray might be the next "NCIS" star to bid farewell to the show. And yes, Murray has heard the rumors.

"There's always an element of the gossip thing that comes up," Murray noted with a smile during a recent conversation with TVLine. But he did caution "NCIS" fans not to get too comfortable: "Things can take big, unexpected turns with characters. I mean, things can happen. No one is ever quite safe on this show."

While Murray conceded that "we have our light moments and this and that," he added: "Don't forget: We were also the show [where] one of the lead characters took a bullet and died at the end of Season 2." (He's referring, of course, to Tony's former partner Caitlin Todd, played by Sasha Alexander, who was shockingly killed off in the Season 2 finale.)

There might be more shocks in store for "NCIS" viewers, too, Murray teased: "We've had some really surprising things happen... I can tell you there's stuff coming up this year that longtime fans of the show are really going to enjoy, because it's different for us and unexpected."

Alright, "NCIS" fans: How would you feel if McGee left the team for good? Let us know in a comment below.