10 Oscar-Winning Actors Who Started On TV

Once upon a time, it was commonly believed that TV stars couldn't become movie stars. It may seem an outdated and weird thing to say today, but it was a logical viewpoint at the time. It was also backed up by the evidence. Lucille Ball was the biggest TV star in history, but wasn't exactly a butts-in-seats box office draw. Neither were Milton Berle, Jackie Gleason, Red Skelton, or other big TV entertainers of the time. But that all changed when "Rawhide" TV star Clint Eastwood (who didn't make our list below, since his Oscars were for directing and producing, not acting) took some film gigs in Italy starring as "The Man With No Name" — and never looked back.

Today, TV is a frequent stepping stone to movies, and ever since Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in HBO's "True Detective," TV has been a legitimate medium for movie stars, too. But even though the prejudice against TV is long gone, the richest prize in on-screen acting isn't the Emmy or Golden Globe: It's the Academy Award, and many movie stars who have a shiny gold guy in their trophy collection also cut their teeth working in TV. Keep scrolling for a look back at 10 film actors who got their start on the small screen.