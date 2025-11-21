TVLine Asks: Is DWTS Letting Too Many Stars Into Finale? Was SVU Boss Right About Benson? Subliminal Wicked Synergy On Bravo? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Dancing With the Stars," "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Law & Order: SVU," and more!



1 | Based on his introduction in this week's "Tulsa King," how likely are you to follow Samuel L. Jackson's Russell to "NOLA King"?

2 | So the film academy just gave Tom Cruise his first ever Oscar at the Governors Awards... and it wasn't televised at all? Couldn't they have saved this for next year's Oscars ceremony?

3 | Those of us watching "IT: Welcome to Derry" already know the show's Big Bad is a clown — but if you're looking for the first time at this photo that Will Hanlon took, would "clown" be the first thing to pop into your head? Also, was Marge's eye-bulging scene the most horrifying thing you've seen on TV this year?

HBO Max screenshot

4 | Is "The Neighborhood" setting the stage for Malcolm to wind up with celebrity client Mercedes? Speaking of whom: Did seeing Amber Stevens West back on a multi-camera sitcom make you miss "The Carmichael Show" all over again?

5 | On "FBI," could Scola have looked any more like a cop when he and Ramos crashed a day rave looking for a drug dealer?

6 | As theorized by TVLine reader DAG, do you think "NCIS: Origins" is preparing to reveal that Manny is an undercover federal agent? Or is he actually just a bad boy criminal falling for Lala, an NIS agent?



7 | On a scale of 1-10, how surprised were you when "Squid Game: The Challenge" contestant Trinity gave up his spot so the other four finalists could continue on... and do you think it was a dumb move considering the prize pot at stake?



8 | As happy as we are that "Dancing With the Stars" didn't take all six semifinalists into the finale, isn't five finalists still too many? And given how often Whitney Leavitt topped the leaderboard this season, were you kind of shocked at the lack of shock in the ballroom when she was eliminated?



9 | Did you think "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" producers told Mary to say "there's no place like home" in her confessional as a "Wicked: For Good" tie-in? And now do we have to reexamine Meredith and Lisa's conversation about the Tin Man last week? How high up does this go?!



Bravo screenshot



10 | How in the world has Rizo survived the last two "Survivor" Tribal Councils while 1) being one of the biggest targets and 2) not playing his immunity idol?

11 | On "The Amazing Race," was it hypocritical of Taylor to discuss how the race has been much harder for women while in the same breath, dishing out a disadvantage (a U-Turn vote) for Paige and Izzy? And with Tucker and Eric now eliminated from the race, would you want to see this powerhouse duo back for another chance?

12 | Now that we have our Final 4 teams on "The Challenge: Vets and New Threats," who do you want to win? And who do you think will?

13 | Is anyone else having a hard time trying to stay awake during this season of "Loot"?

14 | Seeing how well Kyle fits into the "Ghosts" ensemble, would you like the show to bring back Ben Feldman on a more regular basis?

15 | Has no one on "Law & Order: SVU" ever taught Olivia Benson about managing up? And while we don't think Tynan was totally right in her criticisms... wasn't she a little right?

16 | Did anyone else hear "Yasmine Bleeth joining 'Baywatch'" on 1995-set "Georgie & Mandy" and immediately flash back to that Season 2 "Friends" episode — from the 1995–96 TV season — where Joey and Chandler sprint to their couches to watch her run in slow motion?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!