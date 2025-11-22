What To Watch Saturday: Holiday Touchdown On Hallmark, Toni Braxton Lifetime Movie And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario score a "Holiday Touchdown," Toni Braxton takes center stage in "He Wasn't Man Enough," and "The Conjuring: Last Rites" airs on HBO.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for November 22, 2025
College Football
ABC
- Missouri vs. Oklahoma (12 p.m.)
- Arkansas vs. Texas (3:30 p.m.)
- Tennessee vs. Florida (7:30 p.m.)
CBS
- USC vs. Oregon (3:30 p.m.)
The CW
- Furman vs. Clemson (4:30 p.m.)
ESPN
- Miami vs. Virginia Tech (12 p.m.)
- Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m.)
- Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech (7 p.m.)
Fox
- Rutgers vs. Ohio State (12 p.m.)
- TCU vs. Houston (4 p.m.)
- BYU vs. Cincinnati (8 p.m.)
NBC
- Syracuse vs. Notre Dame (3:30 p.m.)
- Nebraska vs. Penn State (7 p.m.)
- Washington vs. UCLA (10:30 p.m.)
TNT
- Baylor vs. Arizona (1 p.m.)
A Waltons Thanksgiving
In this 2022 made-for-TV movie, a young boy arrives at the family's doorstep just as they're preparing for the holiday and annual Harvest Festival.
Christmas On Every Page
An advertising executive (Rose Reid) returns home to save her family's bookstore and falls for a local craftsman (Jake Allyn).
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren in another powerful and spine-chilling sequel.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2003's "Bruce Almighty."
He Wasn't Man Enough
A woman's (Toni Braxton) world unravels when she discovers her boyfriend (Thomas Cadrot) has been deceiving her; Essence Atkins and Yvette Nicole Brown co-star.
Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story
A pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo; Joe Pantoliano Tracy Pollan, Caroline Aron, Steve Schirripa, and Patti Murin co-star.
Austin City Limits
Grammy winner Jon Batiste takes the ACL stage.