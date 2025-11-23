What To Watch Sunday: Tulsa King And Talamasca: The Secret Order Wrap, Billy The Kid Ends And More
On TV this Sunday: "Tulsa King" and "Talamasca: The Secret Order" wrap their respective seasons, and "Billy the Kid" comes to an end.
Landman
Angela and Ainsley cause chaos at the nursing home; Cami is blindsided by a lawsuit as Tommy warns Cooper about his shady entanglements.
Mayor of Kingstown
New dangers threaten Mike’s family as Callahan comes back into focus; Mike goes toe-to-toe with Hobbs.
Tulsa King
Season 3 finale: Dwight and his crew gear up for all-out war; back at Bred-2-Buck, a new threat looms as the dust settles.
A Royal Christmas Hope
When a widowed nonprofit founder (Jenna Michno) meets a visiting prince (Robert Adamson), their holiday connection helps them rediscover hope and love.
Christmas North of Nashville
After losing her city job, a woman (Emily Alatalo) returns home to save her family's Christmas carnival and rekindles a romance with a childhood friend (Jonathan Stoddard).
Melt My Heart This Christmas
A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.
Second Guessing Fate
A successful event planner (Danielle Panabaker) is told she's one terrible date away from true love.
Tracker
When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark trains to win a charity basketball tournament; David tries to find a teammate.
The Simpsons
After a mysterious buyer purchases every ticket for the K-pop concert Lisa wants to go to, the Simpsons have to figure out the identity of this evil ticket reseller.
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order
Season 1 finale: In the wake of Jasper's actions against the Maida Vale, Ridge takes suspects into police custody; Helen discovers something important about her past; the truth of the 752 comes to light.
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
Hemsworth embarks on an intimate motorcycle journey across Australia with his father, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
The Great Escaper
Making its Stateside debut, the 2023 film tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), who in 2014 staged a "great escape" from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings' 70th anniversary; the late Glenda Jackson co-stars as Bernie's wife, Irene.
IT: Welcome to Derry
As the military descends on Neibolt Street, the kids head into the sewers with their own objective.
Krapopolis
Shlub has to improvise a gift for Deliria after forgetting their anniversary; Tyrannis and Stupendous try to cheer up Hippocampus after a break-up.
The Road
The tour bus rolls into Tulsa, Okla. for a concert at the iconic Cain's Ballroom; country artist Dustin Lynch sits in with Keith Urban.
Robin Hood
When the Millers are captured, Rob leads a daring rescue that earns the Sheriff's wrath; in Westminster, Marian's fragile footing is shaken by the devastating news of her brother's death.
Bob's Burgers
Linda has a strong reaction when Tina buys a tiny tube top; Bob, Teddy, Louise and Gene deal with the consequences of a rare bird flying into the window of the restaurant.
Billy the Kid
Series finale: Billy returns to New Mexico seeking revenge on Thomas Catron, finding an unlikely conspirator in the Governor's own daughter Emily as he risks everything for justice.
The Chair Company
Amid shifting circumstances, Ron explores every avenue.
I Love LA
As Tallulah's star rises, she receives an invite to a famous influencer's party; there, Maia and Alani have an eccentric encounter with the home's famous owner, Tallulah faces the reality of an influencing career, and Charlie is pulled into the orbit of a new guy.