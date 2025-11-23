Quotes Of The Week: DWTS, NCIS: Origins, Elsbeth, The Simpsons And More
While you continue to finalize your Thanksgiving menu, dig into a cornucopia of the verbal variety with TVLine's Quotes of the Week.
In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "NCIS: Origins," "Elsbeth," and "Dancing With the Stars."
Also featured in this week's roundup: Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for his viewership, "A Man on the Inside" delivers bad astronomic news, and an eliminated "Survivor" castaway cops to his mistakes. Plus, we've double doses of "The Simpsons" and "The Challenge: Vets and New Threats."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift)
NCIS: Origins
"You know, man, you walk through life looking like that and you think it's all fun and games, but looks fade, my friend. Sooner or later, you're gonna be just like the rest of us."
"Nah, he's probably just going to turn into a silver fox."
Even Phil and Woody think Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is dreamy!
The Challenge: Vets and New Threats
"OG Nany is clocking in for the night and I'm literally loving every second."
We couldn't possibly agree any more, Olivia!
The Challenge: Vets and New Threats (Bonus Quote!)
"Have you guys never seen a map before?!"
Nothing brings us more joy than when host TJ Lavin mocks the cast for not knowing basic facts — in this case, world geography
Survivor
"That's alright. That's what I get for playing both sides!"
"At least you knew it!"
"You guys all talk? What is this?"
Alex Moore cops to his mistakes and cracks a joke as he gets his torch snuffed
Dancing With the Stars
"We're gonna send you guys up to the Skybox. You don't have to watch that anymore."
Alfonso Ribeiro shields Dylan and Daniella from having to watch Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough get cozy at the judges' dais
Elsbeth
"I'm Elsbeth Tascioni. I'm with the police."
"Mother Constance Mary Cabot. I'm Mother Superior of The Convent of Our Lady of Grace and Mercy."
"I thought 'Elsbeth Tascioni' was a mouthful."
Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) meets her long-named match in this week's killer (Dianne Wiest)
A MAN ON THE INSIDE
"Aw, man."
"Bad news?"
"Yeah, there was an asteroid with a two percent chance of destroying Earth, and now they say it's not gonna happen. Can't catch a break."
Stressed-out college provost Holly (Jill Talley) tells Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) she was hoping for a miracle to save her from the school's grim future
THE SIMPSONS
"Bart's playing well with all the demos: bullies, nerds, twinks — by which I mean kids who like Twinkies."
Devin analyzes Bart's campaign for class president exactly the way you'd expect from a character voiced by Cole Escola
THE SIMPSONS (Bonus Quote!)
"Thanks for reaching out, Lisa. I've only heard about your family through your Aunts Patty and Selma. How's your morbidly obese alcoholic father dealing with his chronic butt fungus?"
Naturally, Marge's sisters have painted a vivid picture of Homer for their Aunt Beatrice (Carrie Coon)
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
"[Trump] posted this, I think this is interesting, at 12:49 a.m., 11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast. Which is nice, he watches us live. Hi, Mr. President! How are you? Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube, we appreciate that. And I'll tell you, it's viewers like you who keep us on the air, ironically."
LANDMAN
"You are president of an oil company. It's time you start living like it."
"We're on a f**king Gulfstream. I am living it!"
Angela (Ali Larter) and Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) have very different interpretations of what the good life looks like
LANDMAN (Bonus quote!)
"If it were in my power to deny you acceptance to this university, I would do it with an enthusiasm professors in our psychology department might wish to study. However, as a priority walk-on, you must only meet the minimum requirements, which, sadly, you do, to gain acceptance. Your application does not go before the admissions board, where I would have taken great joy expounding on all the ways you are an abysmal candidate for this university."
"You're using a lot of words I don't fully understand."
"I'm doing it on purpose."
Ainsley's (Michelle Randolph) admissions interview with university representative Greta (Miriam Silverman) is quite the rollercoaster
THE MORNING SHOW
"Bradley f**king Jackson. My God. Stuck in a f**king gulag in Eastern Europe, and she's still a human wrecking ball."
Such is her power, Paul (Jon Hamm), such is her power