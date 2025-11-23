Quotes Of The Week: DWTS, NCIS: ﻿Origins, Elsbeth, The Simpsons And More

While you continue to finalize your Thanksgiving menu, dig into a cornucopia of the verbal variety with TVLine's Quotes of the Week.

In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "NCIS: Origins," "Elsbeth," and "Dancing With the Stars."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for his viewership, "A Man on the Inside" delivers bad astronomic news, and an eliminated "Survivor" castaway cops to his mistakes. Plus, we've double doses of "The Simpsons" and "The Challenge: Vets and New Threats."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift)