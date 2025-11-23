Why David Duchovny Left The X-Files (And Later Came Back)

For fans of "The X-Files" who watched the seminal '90s show live as it aired, the biggest mystery wasn't actually what happened to Mulder's sister: It was what happened to the show after Season 7.

Chris Carter's deeply influential sci-fi series became a phenomenon in its early years, thanks in large part to the chemistry and odd-couple charm of stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny. As spaced-out FBI agent Fox Mulder, Duchovny was one half of the show's quirky heart (the other, of course, was Anderson's grounded Agent Dana Scully), so when he started disappearing from episodes in the show's eighth season, it was clear that something was up behind the scenes.

According to coverage at the time, a lawsuit against the network, a budding career, and a deal that left Mulder out of the action all contributed to Duchovny's eventual exit from the show. The original run of "The X-Files" didn't live long after the actor left, wrapping up nine seasons' worth of mysteries after its first Mulder-less year.

Long before he returned as Mulder for the 2008 film "The X-Files: I Want To Believe" and a two-season Fox revival series, Duchovny's presence in the show had begun to shrink. Production moved from Vancouver to Los Angeles after Season 5 at Duchovny's request, and by the new millennium, writers were shaping the Season 7 finale into a tentative conclusion in case it didn't come back in the fall. The series did return, but Mulder only appeared in 11 of Season 8's 21 episodes — in a plot arc that saw him abducted by aliens while his sort-of lover Scully became mysteriously pregnant. Mulder's absence was the result of a contract negotiation in which Duchovny asked for "a less grueling work schedule as well as more money," per Space.com.