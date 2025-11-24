The Star Trek Actor You Didn't Realize Was The Radio Announcer On Gilligan's Island

The Castaways of "Gilligan's Island" might have been marooned for years, but they weren't entirely cut off from civilization. Aside from the inexplicable number of visits they received from guests, there was their trusty Packard Bell model 8RT2 AM radio, which provided the stranded crew of the S.S. Minnow with a way to keep up with developments off the island. Throughout the show's three seasons, the characters would get news and weather updates from the radio and would even listen to various shows to keep themselves occupied.

While most fans of the series will be just as familiar with the radio as they are with he cast, what they might not realize is that the Radio Announcer was played by a little-known character actor who went on to appear in an episode of "Star Trek."

Charles Maxwell, mostly known for his appearances on Western TV series of the 1960s, provided the voice of the Radio Announcer in nine episodes of "Gilligan's Island." He was, of course, never actually seen, but his unmistakable tone delivering news from his Honolulu base was a big part of the series. Throughout the show's 1964-67 run, the announcer reported on the disappearance of the Castaways, the arrest of criminal Jackson Farrell (played by voice actor Larry Storch), and the discovery of Jungle Boy, played by a young Kurt Russell.

While other announcers were heard throughout the series, Maxwell's voice was the most consistent and familiar to viewers. Had they seen him in the flesh, however, they would have recognized him a year after "Gilligan's Island" went off the air when he turned up in an episode of the original "Star Trek" series.