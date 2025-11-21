Lena Dunham's Too Much Not Returning For Season 2 On Netflix

Jessica and Felix's love story is over: Lena Dunham's Netflix rom-com "Too Much" will not return for a second season, with a source telling Variety that "Dunham felt the story was complete after one season." (TVLine has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.)

"Hacks" standout Megan Stalter starred as Jessica, a daydreaming New Yorker obsessed with British romantic comedies who impulsively moves to London and meets the man of her dreams in Felix, played by "The White Lotus" alum Will Sharpe. Dunham, who first broke out as the star and creator of HBO's "Girls," served as writer and director, co-creating the series with her husband Luis Ferber. She also appeared on the show, along with cameos from Naomi Watts, Andrew Scott, Rita Wilson, Andrew Rannells, and more.

Dunham alluded to the possibility "Too Much" could be finished at a recent FYC panel, telling the crowd: "Our intention was always to make 'Too Much' as a limited series... We had done what we needed to do, and part of the job is knowing when to park it." But she did leave the door open for a continuation down the road: "Maybe there will be a time down the line when it feels right to check in on them again."

"Too Much" debuted on Netflix in July with a 10-episode freshman season. (Read our review here.) Were you hoping for more of "Too Much"? Give us your thoughts on the news in a comment below.