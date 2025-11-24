Talamasca EPs Break Down Biggest Finale Reveals, Tease 'World Of Opportunity' For Possible Season 2

"Talamasca: The Secret Order" wrapped its first season on Sunday with several satisfying reveals, the introduction of a nightmarish new villain, and one mother of a cliffhanger for fans of the latest addition to Anne Rice's Immortal Universe.

TVLine spoke with co-showrunners John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty about the finale's biggest developments, but first, here's a quick recap of the game-changing reveals:

For starters, "The 752" isn't a book at all, it's actually Doris. As a child with incredible powers of perception and retention, she served as a human back-up system for the Talamasca. And that's not all we learned about Doris. She's also a vampire... and Helen's sister!

Speaking of Helen, her investigation into her sister's disappearance has made her an enemy of the Talamasca, so she turned herself into the authorities as the safer option. A strand of Doris' hair got on Archie at the crime scene, so DNA evidence currently points to her estranged sister, even if Ridge has her doubts about Helen's supposed guilt.

The episode ended with Guy and Doris ferrying off to safety, with Doris taking the opportunity to reveal that she might know where Guy's mother is! Little do they realize they're being watched by an agent working for Houseman, a capital-B bad guy who's now secretly forcing Jasper to create more vampires in the bowels of the Talamasca's Amsterdam Motherhouse.

Read on for TVLine's full Q&A with Hancock and Lafferty about what this all means for a potential second season of "Talamasca: The Secret Order." When you're finished reading, grade the finale and show in our polls below and drop a comment with your full review.