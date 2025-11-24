15 Movies That Should Have Been TV Shows

You know a movie is good when you wish there were more of it. Trust us, we have all been there. Maybe it was an epic fantasy set in an extraordinary world, or a sci-fi space opera with story possibilities as vast as the stars. Or maybe it was just really funny, and we'd love to laugh for longer than an hour and a half.

Whatever the reason, there are many movies we wish were longer, and not just an hour or two longer. No, we wish they were as long as a TV show. Maybe they could have been a mini-series, with twice the length to flesh out the storylines. Or maybe they would have worked better as a multi-season show, and taken a deep dive into their respective worlds. Here are 15 films we would have liked to see get the TV treatment instead.