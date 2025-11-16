Sometimes even the most beloved science fiction series don't garner enough of an audience for the network to justify producing more seasons. This is a tale at least as old as "Star Trek: The Original Series" which, despite a vocal fan base, was canceled after three seasons. This trend has continued on, with cult classic shows either not finding their audience until after cancellation or not living up to network expectations. Sci-fi shows often come with higher price tags than a sitcom or reality show and face a higher cancellation risk if they can't build that sizable audience in time.

Even accounting for the financial realities of the industry, these untimely cancellation notices still hurt decades later. These are fan-favorite shows bringing fresh stories to the genre that just didn't quite get the chance to tell their full tale. Some of these shows have grown even more popular in the years since, but those original cancellations still stand. Here are 12 sci-fi TV shows that were canceled way too soon and are still worth checking out.