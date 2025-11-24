Save The Dates: Supernatural Leaving Netflix, Simon Cowell's Next Act And More

* Netflix on Monday released a trailer for "Simon Cowell: The Next Act." Premiering Wednesday, Dec. 10, the six-episode docuseries sees the music mogul set out to create the next global boyband sensation. Per the official logline, "this is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon's next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?" Watch a trailer above.

* The documentary "I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not" will premiere Thursday, Jan. 1, at 8 p.m., on CNN. Watch a trailer:

* "Beast Games" Season 2 will premiere Jan. 7, with its first three episodes, exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes will follow every Wednesday through Feb. 25. Watch a teaser:

* Season 3 of Genndy Tartovsky's "Primal" will premiere Sunday, Jan. 11, at 11:30 p.m., on Adult Swim, and stream next day on HBO Max.