Stana Katic's Overlooked 3-Season Castle Follow-Up Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Stana Katic rose to prominence playing Detective Kate Beckett on ABC's romantic procedural drama "Castle," but are you familiar with the crime thriller she starred in after "Castle" wrapped up in 2016? It's no surprise if you aren't. Katic's Amazon Prime Video show "Absentia" ended with Season 3 all the way back in 2020 and never rode the hype train to the extent that "Castle" did. This, however, may be subject to change.

"Absentia" is now available for streaming on Netflix, and it's doing extremely well on its new platform. As of November 24, the show was at the No. 3 spot of the streaming service's 10 most viewed TV shows in the United States — a good indication that it's getting noticed.

With a captivating premise that stretches into a 30-episode storyline, "Absentia" is a great show to binge. It seems that an impressive number of Netflix users have already embraced its rollercoaster ride of a plot.