Stana Katic's Overlooked 3-Season Castle Follow-Up Series Is Blowing Up On Netflix
Stana Katic rose to prominence playing Detective Kate Beckett on ABC's romantic procedural drama "Castle," but are you familiar with the crime thriller she starred in after "Castle" wrapped up in 2016? It's no surprise if you aren't. Katic's Amazon Prime Video show "Absentia" ended with Season 3 all the way back in 2020 and never rode the hype train to the extent that "Castle" did. This, however, may be subject to change.
"Absentia" is now available for streaming on Netflix, and it's doing extremely well on its new platform. As of November 24, the show was at the No. 3 spot of the streaming service's 10 most viewed TV shows in the United States — a good indication that it's getting noticed.
With a captivating premise that stretches into a 30-episode storyline, "Absentia" is a great show to binge. It seems that an impressive number of Netflix users have already embraced its rollercoaster ride of a plot.
Castle and Absentia are two very different beasts
Fans of Stana Katic as a hard-boiled law-enforcement figure will get their fill from "Absentia," but don't expect her to babysit any sarcastic novelists this time around. Here, Katic's Emily Byrne is miraculously found alive after she's been missing and presumed dead for six years. With no memory of what's happened, she needs to adjust to a new existence where her family has grieved her and moved on with their lives. Before long, one thing leads to another, and Emily is suspected of being a murderer herself.
That, of course, is only the general premise, as outlined in the Season 1 trailer. (Word to the wise: "Absentia" goes to some seriously surprising places.) Oh, and if you find yourself enjoying its atmosphere and lamenting that there are only three seasons, worry not — the key people behind the show have continued to collaborate. In fact, Katic and "Absentia" showrunner Will Pascoe are currently working on a CIA spy drama called "Entangled."