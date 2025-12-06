What To Watch This Week: 60+ Premieres, Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
SUNDAY, DEC. 7
📺 7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
🏈 8 p.m. "Reality Hot Seat" (Peacock)
"Boston Rob" Mariano, Heather Gay, Justin Sylvester and Kate Chastain host this first-of-its-kind "Sunday Night Football" alt-cast spotlighting the storylines, rivalries and larger-than-life personalities that make professional football as captivating as a hit reality TV show.
🎥 7 p.m. "A Christmas Murder Mystery" (UPtv movie)
A puzzle editor (Jamie Bernadette) spending the holidays with a wealthy family must solve a murder when one of them turns up dead; Vivica A. Fox co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas at Mistletoe Manor" (Great American Family movie)
A cooking show influencer (Madeleine Coghlan) visits an English castle to honor a WWII nurse and falls for its charming proprietor (Lior Selve).
🎥 8 p.m. "Single On the 25th" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).
MONDAY, DEC. 8
📺 "Bel-Air" series finale (Peacock, three episodes)
📺 "Dance Moms: A New Era" Season 2 (Hulu)
📺 "Elmo & Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas" (Netflix)
Elmo and his Sesame Street friends team up with former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober to make special presents for a Merry Giftmas exchange.
📺 "Here Come the Irish" Season 2 (Peacock)
📺 "Midsomer Murders" Season 25 (Acorn TV)
📺 "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 3 (Disney+, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "DMV" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Neighborhood" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity Weakest Link" Season 1 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition" Season 1 finale (Food Network and Magnolia Network)
📺 10 p.m. "Password Holiday Special" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Jonathan Groff spreads good cheer, pairing up with contestants to compete against Fallon and his teammate in a festive edition of the iconic celebrity word game.
📺 11:30 p.m. "The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Give the Man a Prize" (Comedy Central)
Donald Trump is a man of peace, but will it earn him the Nobel Peace Prize he so violently demands? Klepper embarks on a quest to find out.
🎥 "Predators" (Paramount+ documentary)
The film dives deep into an unnerving investigation of the "Dateline" offshoot "To Catch a Predator," pulling back the curtain on the show's complicated legacy.
TUESDAY, DEC. 9
📺 "All's Fair" Season 1 finale (Hulu, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
Costner hosts the special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth.
📺 9 p.m. "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" (HGTV and Magnolia Network)
Chip and Joanna Gaines take on a 1960s mountain property in Colorado, tackling unique design and construction hurdles that come with high-altitude living.
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "Wipeout" series finale (TBS)
🎥 "Roofman" (Paramount+)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10
📺 "Down Cemetery Road" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Loot" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Simon Cowell's Next Act" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Cameras follow the music mogul as he sets out to create the next global boyband sensation.
📺 8 p.m. "Shifting Gears" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "99 to Beat" Season 1 finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Shark Tank" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 38 finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "South Park" Season 28 finale (Comedy Central)
🎥 "Merv" (Prime Video movie)
Exes (Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox) try co-parenting their dog after a breakup — but when their pup grows depressed, a trip to Florida rekindles old feelings; Patricia Heaton co-stars.
THURSDAY, DEC. 11
📺 "Little Disasters" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Diane Kruger anchors this psychological thriller about a group of new mothers who are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby.
📺 "Man Vs. Baby" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Heartfelt mishaps and Christmas capers abound as comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns for another chaotic house-sitting experience.
📺 "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" final season (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. The Game Awards (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Matlock" fall finale (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
📺 9:15 p.m. 2025 Year in Review (NBC)
"Access Hollywood" hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover recap the most talked about entertainment stories and buzzworthy headlines of the year.
🎥 "Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis" (BET+ movie)
Two Memphis ladies (Melissa L. Williams and K. Michelle) with big hearts, a dating coach, and a once-great Beale Street blues singer, find themselves unexpectedly alone for Christmas, so they help one another reset their love lives.
FRIDAY, DEC. 12
📺 "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
Releasing over three consecutive Fridays, the six-part docuseries offers an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. (Episode 1 airs on ABC at 8 p.m.)
📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 8 p.m. Hollywood Christmas Parade (The CW)
📺 8 p.m. "The Last Cowboy" Season 6 finale (CMT)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" fall finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)
🎥 "F1: The Movie" (Apple TV)
🎥 "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show" (Disney+ concert film)Captured during the final show of the tour, the film features the entire "Tortured Poets Department" set, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. (A one-hour presentation airs on ABC at 9 p.m.)
🎥 "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix movie)
Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Runaway Bride for Christmas" (Lifetime movie)
A runaway bride (Nischelle Turner) returns to her hometown and falls for her former high school crush (Mark Ghanimé).
🎥 9 p.m. "American Masters: Starring Dick Van Dyke" (PBS documentary)
The film features rare and never-before-seen footage and performance clips, as well as new interviews with Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Ted Danson, Steve Martin, Conan O'Brien, and Martin Short, and archival interviews with Van Dyke's former co=stars and colleagues, including Walter Cronkite, Sheldon Leonard, Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carl Reiner.
🎥 10 p.m. "Christmas in Alaska" (Lifetime movie)
Rival journalists (Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner) are stranded together in snowy Alaska and find an unexpected Christmas romance.
🤣 9 p.m. "Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh" (HBO comedy special)
SATURDAY, DEC. 13
📺 11 a.m. "The Kitchen" series finale (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. CBS News Presents: A Town Hall With Erika Kirk (CBS, moderated by Bari Weiss)
🎥 8 p.m. "Have We Met This Christmas?" (Great American Family movie)
After an accident leaves her with amnesia, a real estate executive (Danica McKellar) falls for an innkeeper's son (Jesse Hutch) while helping save his family's lodge.
🎥 8 p.m. "Recipe for Romance" (The CW movie)
Would-be enemies (played by True O'Brien and Alex Mallari Jr.) turn to heartwarming lovers in this story of two warring businesses in Little Manila.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Suite Holiday Romance" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A struggling writer (Jessy Schram) hired to ghostwrite a memoir about a famed New York hotel falls for a British visitor (Dominic Sherwood).
🎥 8 p.m. "Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch" (Lifetime movie)
An injured hockey player (Tyler Hilton) heads to Nashville for equine therapy and meets a single mom (Arielle Kebbel).
🎥 9 p.m. "Very Merry Mystery" (OWN movie)
A beauty shop owner (Ashleigh Murray) attends a Christmas murder mystery party that turns real and teams up with her detective boyfriend (Tristan Mack Wilds) to solve the case.
🎥 10 p.m. "Rodeo Christmas Romance" (Lifetime movie)
An equestrian (Rebecca Dalton) caring for her injured horse clashes with a brooding veteran (Corey Sevier) while ranch-sitting over Christmas.