What To Watch Tuesday: Summer House Reunion Concludes, Farmer Wants A Wife Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: The "Summer House" Season 10 reunion comes to an end, "Farmer Wants a Wife" wraps Season 4, and the Stanley Cup Final continues.
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Showtimes for June 9, 2026
Beyond Paradise
Season 4 premiere: When the circumstances of a crime novelist's death eerily mirror the details of his final novel, Humphrey must uncover whether it was a coincidence or murder by design.
Death in Paradise
Season 15 finale: A death at sea with mysterious injuries sparks talk of the Lusca, a mythical Caribbean creature; Mervin faces a surprise visit from a young stranger.
Not Suitable for Work
The handsome guy is on a billboard but the twist is he didn’t want to be; that tall guy dated a girl, and now she hates him.
Tony Hinchcliffe: Man of the People
The comedian takes center stage to prove no topic is too taboo and nothing is off limits — not even the audience — in this stand-up special.
Zatima
Deja makes herself useful and becomes the neighborhood watch woman; Angela struggles with her emotions.
America's Got Talent
Auditions continue as a magician returns for redemption, social media stars bring their talents to the big stage, and an opera singer duets with her dog.
Farmer Wants a Wife
Season 4 finale: The farmers make their final choices, selecting the ladies with whom they hope to build a future.
Stanley Cup Final
The Golden Knights lead 2-1 against the Hurricanes heading into the fourth game of the best-of-seven series.
Summer House
West and Amanda face the toughest questions yet about their relationship timeline, leaving the house to decide whether the friendships can ever fully recover.
Bear Grylls Is Running Wild
Season 1 finale: Colman Domingo joins Bear as the pair plunges headfirst from 11,000 feet into an adventure along the Irish Sea.
In the City
Kenny confronts Andrea about comments made regarding his relationship; Lindsay's desire to date is rekindled by a blast from her past; Kyle and Amanda try to navigate the rules of living apart.
Password
Celebrity guest Ariana Madix and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games.