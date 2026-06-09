What To Watch Tuesday: Summer House Reunion Concludes, Farmer Wants A Wife Finale, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Tuesday: The "Summer House" Season 10 reunion comes to an end, "Farmer Wants a Wife" wraps Season 4, and the Stanley Cup Final continues.

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