What To Watch Tuesday: Doc Fall Finale, DWTS Winner Revealed And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Doc" scrubs out, "Dancing With the Stars" awards the Mirrorball Trophy, and "Vanderpump Rules" raises a glass before welcoming a new cast.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for November 25, 2025
All's Fair
The firm takes on their toughest, and most personal mediation yet.
Is It Cake? Holiday
Season 2 premiere: Three "Is It Cake?" alum and three baking heavy hitters try to fool celebrity judges with their incredible hyper-realistic cakes.
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators
Season 5 premiere: Frank and Lu face tension when they must collaborate again to investigate a troubled married couple's case.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Los Angeles Lakers (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Stars
Season 34 finale: Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, and Robert Irwin remain — but only one star can win.
Good Sports
Series premiere: The weekly talk show will unleash a full-court press of comedy and unfiltered opinions, as hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson break down the biggest sports stories and highlights.
Murder in a Small Town
Everyone becomes a suspect when Mayor Holman is attacked after hosting a fundraiser at her home; Cassandra gets a frightening visit from someone from her past.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Lisa and Meredith each maintains her side of the airplane story; Bronwyn learns life-altering news; Britani and her daughter Olivia forge a path forward.
Doc
Fall finale: A flashback takes us back to March 2020, revealing Jake's past intentions to leave Westside, along with the reason he decided to stay.
Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors
Lidia Bastianich travels to wildfire-scarred neighborhoods outside Los Angeles, a pay-how-you-can café in Denver, a Japanese-American community center in Portland, and a first-of-its-kind free grocery market in San Francisco to meet the volunteers and visionaries who are building community one neighborhood at a time.
The Shuffle
The first in a new series of short football documentaries, made in partnership with the NFL, chronicles the making of the 1985 Chicago Bears' iconic rap music video that became a cultural phenomenon enroute to the team's storied Super Bowl XX championship.
Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons
The special looks back at over a decade of iconic moments and never-before-seen footage, before passing the glass to a new crew.