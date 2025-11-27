What To Watch Thursday: Thanksgiving Parade, Football, National Dog Show And More
On TV this Thanksgiving: The "Today" show crew hosts the Macy's Parade, John O'Hurley returns to lord over the National Dog Show, and the Bengals face the Ravens.
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
During a night of strange visions, Huntress enlists Finn’s allies to save him from an impending Croak Dream.
The Artist
Series premiere: In the twilight of the Gilded Age, murder strikes the estate of an eccentric and failing tycoon (played by Mandy Patinkin); Janet McTeer, Danny Huston, Hank Azaria, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Clark Gregg, Ever Anderson and Zachary Quinto co-star. (The final three episodes drop Thursday, Dec. 25.)
Blue Lights
Grace and Shane push boundaries for Lindsay's sake as a threat closes in; Aisling and Tommy respond to a call-out where things are not as they seem.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
Chippy visits Vincent's potential donor in prison and makes him an offer he can't refuse; Donna is too late to save Junior from Crazy Larry's wrath.
The Kardashians
Kim, Kendall and Kylie head to New York for The Met, but Kim has her upcoming Paris robbery trial and the bar exam on her mind.
Sidelined 2: Intercepted
As Drayton (Noah Beck) struggles with the weight of expectations, Dallas (Siena Agudong) begins to question the future she thought she wanted.
Silent Witness
Season 28 finale: The police are now looking for the killer of Akram Rahul; Peggy becomes more disturbed by Calvin's unstable behavior; Nikki makes a big decision about her wedding.
Son of the Preacher
A beauty entrepreneur (Gabrielle Graham) dreams of launching her haircare brand that feels just out of reach. Enter a social media–famous preacher's kid (Chris LeBlanc) who has a complicated relationship with his megachurch dynasty.
Thanksgiving in America
The four-hour special takes a look at parades being held across the country, and features performances by Brad Paisley and The Temptations; John Berman, Erica Hill, and Sara Sidner host.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The "Today" show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker host the main event, with performances by Cynthia Erivo, Teyana Taylor and Busta Rhymes.
The National Dog Show
John O’Hurley and David Frei return to host a bevy of canines vying for Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
NFL Football
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (Fox, 12:30 p.m.); Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys (CBS, 4:30 p.m.); Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC, 8:20 p.m.).
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol
In this three-quel, Lanny and Wayne's Christmas mission goes off the rails, leaving Wayne in hot water with Santa and exposing chaos back at the North Pole.
Thursday Night College Football
Navy Midshipmen faces off against the Memphis Tigers.
We Met in December
Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Guests include Ed Sheeran, Joe Keery, Philip Barantini and musical guest Brad Paisley. (Then at 12:37 am, "Late Night With Seth Meyers" welcomes Meyers' parents, Hilary and Larry, and his brother, Josh, to kick off the holiday season.)