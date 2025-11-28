What To Watch Friday: Family Guy Spoofs Hallmark, It's Florida, Man Returns And More
On TV this Friday: A "Family Guy" holiday special hits Hulu, Mario Lopez stars in "The Christmas Spark," and "It's Florida, Man" returns for Season 2.
The Creep Tapes
Mark wakes up chained to another man in a dilapidated room and is forced to solve a series of puzzles.
Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie
Lois, who works for "Big Pie," travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter's award-winning family secret pie recipe; Lainey Wilson guest-voices.
Heated Rivalry
Series premiere: In this Canadian import, rival hockey players (Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie) are bound by ambition, rivalry... and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands.
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo
The documentary follows a former Saigon photo editor who reveals a secret he's been plagued with for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of the Vietnam War's most iconic photographs.
The Snow Must Go On
A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens).
A PAW Patrol Christmas
When Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver presents, Rubble and the PAW Patrol spring into action to stop Mayor Humdinger from stealing Christmas.
The Christmas Spark
A corporate lawyer (Mario Lopez) joins his hometown fire department and falls for a widowed mom (Ali Cobrin).
The More the Merrier
An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.
Power Book IV: Force
Tommy finds a way to protect D-Mac; Jenard mends fences to please Shanti.
Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and series creator Phil Rosenthal reunite on the recreated Barone living room set.
It's Florida, Man
Season 2 premiere: When the state of Florida takes possession of his dog, a seasoned criminal from Crackertown plots his greatest heist yet: stealing an entire casino boat.