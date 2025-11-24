One Piece Season 3 Enters Production, Announces New Series Regulars — Here's Everything We Know

"One Piece" doesn't return for Season 2 until March 10, 2026, but Netflix is already charting a course for Season 3. The streamer announced on Monday that production on the live-action manga adaptation's third season has officially begun in Cape Town, South Africa.

Netflix commemorated the occasion by sharing the above image, revealing that the Season 3 premiere (written by Ashley Wigfield and directed by Christoph Schrewe) is titled "Where There's Smoke."

The streamer also announced that four key Season 2 cast members — Mikaela Hoover as Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra — have been promoted to series regulars in Season 3.

Joe Tracz will return as co-showrunner and writer for Season 3, joined by Ian Stokes, who's taking over for Matt Owens. Tracz and Stokes will also executive-produce alongside manga creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Schrewe, and Steven Maeda.

A release date for Season 3 is not yet known, nor has a trailer been released.

Read on for everything we know about "One Piece" Season 3 so far, including which current cast members will return as series regulars, and which new faces we can expect to meet as Luffy and his friends continue their adventure. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts. Which characters are you most excited to see in Season 3?