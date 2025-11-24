One Piece Season 3 Enters Production, Announces New Series Regulars — Here's Everything We Know
"One Piece" doesn't return for Season 2 until March 10, 2026, but Netflix is already charting a course for Season 3. The streamer announced on Monday that production on the live-action manga adaptation's third season has officially begun in Cape Town, South Africa.
Netflix commemorated the occasion by sharing the above image, revealing that the Season 3 premiere (written by Ashley Wigfield and directed by Christoph Schrewe) is titled "Where There's Smoke."
The streamer also announced that four key Season 2 cast members — Mikaela Hoover as Chopper, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra — have been promoted to series regulars in Season 3.
Joe Tracz will return as co-showrunner and writer for Season 3, joined by Ian Stokes, who's taking over for Matt Owens. Tracz and Stokes will also executive-produce alongside manga creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Schrewe, and Steven Maeda.
A release date for Season 3 is not yet known, nor has a trailer been released.
Read on for everything we know about "One Piece" Season 3 so far, including which current cast members will return as series regulars, and which new faces we can expect to meet as Luffy and his friends continue their adventure. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts. Which characters are you most excited to see in Season 3?
Series Regulars Returning For One Piece Season 3
While "One Piece" will introduce countless new characters in Season 3, it wouldn't be the same without its core crew. For starters, all of the Straw Hat Pirates will be back — that includes Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji — as well as Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday.
Congratulations are also in order for four characters being introduced in Season 2, all of whom are being promoted to series regulars for Season 3. That quartet includes Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, and Mikaela Hoover as Chopper.
Cole Escola Cast As Bon Clay
Cole Escola, the Tony Award-winning writer and star of Broadway's "Oh, Mary!," is joining the cast of Season 3 as Bon Clay. "A master of performance and precision, Bon Clay is as dangerous as they are dazzling — a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art," reads their official character description.
Escola's most memorable TV roles include Chip Wreck on "Search Party," Chassie Tucker on "At Home With Amy Sedaris," and Matthew on "Difficult People," but their full small screen resume includes guest appearances on dozens of other shows, including "The Simpsons," "Nurse Jackie," and even "Law & Order." They've also lent their voice to animated shows like "Big Mouth," "Craig of the Creek," and "Baby Shark's Big Show!"
Xolo Maridueña Cast As Portgas D. Ace
Another new addition to the "One Piece" Season 3 cast happens to be a familiar face for Netflix viewers. Xolo Maridueña, who wrapped his six-season run as Miguel Diaz on "Cobra Kai" earlier this year, will play Portgas D. Ace. Also referred to as "Fire Fist," he's the former captain of the Spade Pirates, now sailing as a member of the Whitebeard crew. He has a pretty chill pirate style — light on shirts, heavy on machetes.
Maridueña already had a robust TV career before entering Netflix's dojo. He got his start playing Victor Graham for four seasons on NBC's "Parenthood" (2012–2015), which he followed up with guest appearances on shows like "Major Crimes" and even HBO's "Twin Peaks" revival. On the big screen, he famously portrayed the title superhero in DC Comics' 2023 "Blue Beetle" movie.