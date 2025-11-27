Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 1's Limited Budget Led To Some Inventive Filming Choices

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever rewatched "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 1 and thought, "Huh, this looks a little cheap," you're more on target than a stake lodged in a bloodsucker's heart.

In the book, "Slayers and Vampires: The Complete Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Buffy and Angel," creator Joss Whedon is quoted as saying, "We were very much on a tight budget. It's really kind of sad, actually." That said, what the production team was able to pull off with its limited means was impressive.

The "Buffy" crew made extensive use of a converted lumber warehouse in Santa Monica to build multiple sets for the show. In Season 1, that warehouse — which was not a professional soundstage — provided a home for several interior and exterior sets, but it wasn't the easiest place to shoot. Director of photography Raymond Stella described the less-than-ideal facilities in "Slayers and Vampires," recalling, "We didn't have any [lighting] grids to work off of [...] It made it challenging. We made it work, but we had our limitations, so it kind of tended to make it look a little low-budgety if you weren't careful."