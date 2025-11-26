Every Survivor Era, Ranked

The New Era of "Survivor," meaning the 41st season and beyond, is still ongoing, so it can't be judged as a whole. With that said, what we've seen is not encouraging. After previous "Survivor" winners stormed the beaches of Fiji for "Survivor: Winners at War," the show introduced several new casts in a row, and for every truly great player (Charlie Davis, Carolyn Wiger), you've got a handful of duds (Geo Bustamante, Bhanu Gopal, and David Jelinsky come to mind).

To be honest, Seasons 41-48 of "Survivor" bleed together thanks to a lot of forgettable contestants, as well as some who never got a fair shot — sorry to "Pod Save America" host and Crooked Media co-founder Jon Lovett, who got the boot at the end of the very first episode of "Survivor 47." The biggest issue with the entirety of the New Era, though, is actually twofold: The players aren't great, and the manufactured twists are worse.

First of all, every player is way too aware of the fact that they're "on 'Survivor,'" to the point where they won't stop reminding the audience. (It gets annoying. Truly!) Not only that, but those players aren't good strategists by and large and spend an inordinate amount of time talking about "making moves" at Tribal Council without actually doing anything interesting. Also, a bunch of people quit, or do their damndest to get voted off for some reason. Case in point: Quintavius "Q" Burdette from "Survivor 46" wouldn't stop asking to be voted off and was kept around anyway.

Now, to deal with the twists. Instead of letting the gameplay speak for itself, Probst and his creative team seem determined to make the game of "Survivor" as convoluted as possible, introducing things like the Shot in the Dark (where a player exchanges his or her vote for a 1-in-6 chance at safety) to Beware Advantages, which have all but replaced hidden immunity idols and simply punish players for hunting for trinkets at camp. (Watching players uselessly look for hidden immunity idols in the sand and trees is half the fun!) Hopefully, the New Era can redeem itself, but it's not looking good.