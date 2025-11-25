The Voice Knockouts End With Final Three Eliminations — Are Your Favorites Going To The Playoffs?
And then there were 16. Monday's episode of "The Voice" marked the conclusion of the Season 28 Knockouts, ending with four members on each team as the coaches look ahead to next week's Playoffs.
With Michael Bublé's team already firmed up, Monday's hour presented some very difficult decisions for Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, each of whom had to cut one more singer. Reba had to choose between a safe country bet and a rock 'n' roll gamble, Niall had to choose between a polished performer and a diamond in the rough, and Snoop had to choose between two absolute vocal powerhouses — finally giving us his Mic Drop moment in the process.
Read on for a complete breakdown of Monday's Knockouts results, including the four remaining members of each team as we head into next week's Playoffs. When you're finished, vote for your favorite performances and drop a comment with your thoughts. Did any of the coaches make the wrong call this week? And which singer(s) are you most excited to see back on the stage?
Team Reba: Peyton Kyle (I Don't Wanna Be) vs. Austin Gilbert (Eight Second Ride)
First of all, can we take a second to appreciate that someone named Peyton performed the "One Tree Hill" theme song on "The Voice"? That alone would have been enough to endear him to us. The fact that he crushed the Gavin DeGraw song, injecting it with the appropriate level of angst without veering into cheesy territory, was merely the cherry on top of this solid sundae. We also appreciated him trying something a little different with the ending, using the opportunity to reveal just how far his range extends.
Then came Austin with a crowd-pleasing take on a John Owen country jam. There's a lot of country happening on "The Voice" at all times, so we appreciated Austin putting a little something extra into the sauce with his high-energy performance. Country is in his blood, and even in his most impressive moments, he made it look effortless. Dare we say yee-haw?
WINNER: Peyton Kyle (A)
ELIMINATED: Austin Gilbert (A)
Reba choosing Peyton was a pleasant surprise. Austin's brand of country may be her bread and butter, but Peyton brings a level of versatility and excitement to the team. This must have been a tough choice for her, but she chose well.
Team Niall: Dustin Dale Gaspard (She Talks To Angels) vs. Kirbi (Hard Fought Hallelujah)
"She" may talk to angels, but Dustin was our angel of music tonight, delivering a fun, funky performance of this Black Crowes classic. Whether he was surprising us with a high note or wailing on his harmonica, there was a level of infectious joy in his performance that few have shown on the stage this season. A true artist.
Kirbi shifted the mood a bit with a heartrending performance that found her embodying the song's title, fighting hard with every soaring note. You could feel the fire in her as she built to a dramatic climax. It felt like she had something to prove with this performance, and if you ask us, she did exactly that.
WINNER: Kirbi (A-)
ELIMINATED: Dustin Dale Gaspard (A)
This was another tough call, but we side with Michael Bublé, who said there's just something he loves about Dustin's artistry and showmanship. We'll see if Niall's gamble pays off in next week's Playoffs.
Team Snoop: Yoshihanaa (You're All I Need To Get By) vs. Lauren Anderson (Try)
Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell were smiling down on Yoshihanaa tonight as she lit the stage on fire with their Motown classic. With strong vocals (some of those high notes left the coaches looking simply befuddled) and attitude for days, this performance showed us exactly who Yoshihanaa is — and we're officially fans.
As for Lauren, singing a Pink song just felt right for her. Heck, if you told us she was the lead singer of a Pink cover band, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised. If you closed your eyes, it was simply Pink on that stage, save for the stand-out moments when Lauren really let her voice explode.
WINNER: Yoshihanaa (A)
ELIMINATED: Lauren Anderson (A)
Snoop also gifted Yoshihanaa with his Mic Drop, saying she has what it takes to win Season 28. We also don't disagree with him choosing her over Lauren; while her Pink impression was spot-on, Yoshihanaa's performance felt more authentic.
Who's Going To The Voice Season 28 Playoffs?
With the Knockouts officially behind us, the stage is set for next week's Playoffs. Here's a breakdown of the four(ish) artists on each of the coaches' teams:
Team Bublé: Max Chambers, Rob Cole, Jazz McKenzie, and Trinity
Team Reba: Ryan Mitchell, Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, and Peyton Kyle
Team Niall: Dek of Hearts, Ava Nat, Aiden Ross, and Kirbi
Team Snoop: Ralp Edwards, Tony Lorene, Mindy Miller, and Yoshihanaa