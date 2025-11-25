The Voice Knockouts End With Final Three Eliminations — Are Your Favorites Going To The Playoffs?

And then there were 16. Monday's episode of "The Voice" marked the conclusion of the Season 28 Knockouts, ending with four members on each team as the coaches look ahead to next week's Playoffs.

With Michael Bublé's team already firmed up, Monday's hour presented some very difficult decisions for Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, each of whom had to cut one more singer. Reba had to choose between a safe country bet and a rock 'n' roll gamble, Niall had to choose between a polished performer and a diamond in the rough, and Snoop had to choose between two absolute vocal powerhouses — finally giving us his Mic Drop moment in the process.

Read on for a complete breakdown of Monday's Knockouts results, including the four remaining members of each team as we head into next week's Playoffs. When you're finished, vote for your favorite performances and drop a comment with your thoughts. Did any of the coaches make the wrong call this week? And which singer(s) are you most excited to see back on the stage?