What To Watch Friday: American Gladiators Reboot, Drag Race Winner Ru-Vealed, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Prime Video reboots "American Gladiators," RuPaul crowns a new "Drag Race" winner, and Marisa Ramirez returns to "Boston Blue."
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Showtimes for April 17, 2026
A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough
The documentary blends the remarkable story of Attenborough's first encounter with the baby gorilla Pablo with a deep dive into how Pablo's direct descendants are doing today in the mountains of Rwanda.
American Gladiators
Series premiere: Amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation step into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators; Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host; "Big Brother" vet Jessie Godderz (aka Mr. PEC-Tacular) appears.
Dust Bunny
A 10-year-old girl (Sophie Sloan) hires her mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) to help her kill the monster she believes ate her entire family.
For All Mankind
Alex takes Ed’s advice and finds a new project to focus on: a job at Helios.
Full Swing
Season 4 premiere: The golf docuseries highlights fresh, emerging champions and legends of the game as it builds up to arguably the most significant golf event in history: The Ryder Cup at New York's famed Bethpage Black Course.
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
The documentary takes viewers on an unprecedented tour of NXT, while simultaneously reliving Michaels' professional and very personal journey that led him to the place he is today.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Titan X makes landfall in Australia, where Shaw lures Godzilla into a showdown; Isabel uses the battle as a distraction for her secret operation.
Roommates
When a shy college freshman (Sadie Sandler) asks a cool girl (Chloe East) to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a wave of passive aggression; Natasha Lyonne and Nick Kroll co-star.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Ashe offers Coop a deal he can't refuse; Mel feuds with her neighbors over their new dog.
Happy's Place
After Bobbie and Isabella request that Steve figure out how the tavern can save money, he replaces himself with an AI accountant; Gabby gives Emmett a crash course on proper texting etiquette.
Outlander
Jamie and Claire search for answers regarding a past tragedy that once threatened to tear them apart.
RuPaul's Drag Race
Season 18 finale: The winning queen is Ru-vealed.
Sheriff Country
To save one of her own, Sheriff Mickey Fox launches a race-against-time investigation that exposes long buried secrets and a chilling pattern haunting Edgewater County.
Fire Country
A routine response to a reported minor fire turns dangerous when the Station 42 team discovers the threat is far greater than dispatch indicated.
Ramy Youssef: In Love
In his third HBO standup special, the comedian takes on his marriage, being a dog parent, AI, and religion with his own brand of heart and humor.
Boston Blue
When a Brooklyn homicide leads to a dangerous cross‑city case, Danny and Lena work with Baez to uncover the truth and protect a vulnerable victim.