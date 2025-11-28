Why A Star Trek: The Next Generation Episode Was 'Banned' In The United Kingdom

The "Star Trek" franchise is known for prompting themes of unity and overcoming cultural differences, but its political commentary has sometimes caused controversy. Take, for instance, "The High Ground" episode from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 3, which finds Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and his USS Enterprise crew delivering supplies to Rutia IV, a planet ravaged by civil war. The premise isn't unusual for a "Star Trek" storyline, but a scene during the hour referenced a real-world hot-button issue at the time it aired, leading to the episode being banned in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The moment in question arrives when Lieutenant Commander Data (played by Brent Spiner) mentions Ireland and Northern Ireland becoming unified in 2024, citing it as an example of politically motivated violence actually achieving its goals. Bear in mind, the episode was released in 1990, when the Troubles — a violent, 30-year conflict centered around the Irish Republican Army's (IRA) attempt to end British rule in Northern Ireland — were far from resolved.

British and Irish broadcasters refused to air the episode in its original format. Some, such as Sky, showed an edited version a couple of years later, while the BBC waited and aired it just once, in 2007.