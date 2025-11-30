Why The Boys Actor Antony Starr Almost Sabotaged His Homelander Casting

According to Starr, his representatives kept sending him the script for "The Boys" pilot and telling him to audition, and he repeatedly blew them off. He said that he was working pretty constantly at the time and when he noticed it was a superhero show, he felt he was extremely unlikely to get the role. He told Metro:

"So I didn't look at it for a week-and-a-half and then I saw it was a superhero thing, and I thought, 'They're not going to pick me anyway, I'm not made for that. Henry Cavill's 12 feet tall, built like a 12-foot brick s**t house, and he's wonderful, handsome and charming – I'm not going to get that."

While Starr is definitely a little leaner than Cavill, he's not that much shorter than the former Superman, and all of those superhero suits have padding built-in. Still, he was hesitant. When his reps continued to pester him about auditioning, however, he sat down in his dressing room on the project he was doing at the time and filmed an audition then and there on his iPad "almost out of spite."

The audition tape made it to series executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke, who loved it.

Once Starr took some time to read the script, he realized the series wasn't just another straightforward take on superheroes, and he wanted to "put some time and energy into" trying to get the role. He said he "got the behind-the-scenes guys to record my screen test in a basement that looks like the Blair Witch would get you." While that might seem wildly out of place for the clean-cut, high-end consumer-based Americana that Homelander usually tries to project, it wound up being pretty perfect, given the character's tortured background.

The rest? Homelander history.